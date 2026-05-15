5 Of The Most Popular Apps In China

In China, the most popular apps aren't the giants you'd expect from Google and Meta, and, in fact, there's a good change you've probably never heard of any of them. The FBI warns Android and iPhone users to avoid certain apps that could give the Chinese government access to user data, but using the "Great Firewall of China," it also engages in internet censorship, which includes smartphone apps. This has resulted in ubiquitous Western apps such as Instagram, DoorDash, and YouTube being replaced by Chinese apps Rednote, Bilibili, and Meituan, respectively, as the most popular options among users.

Besides that, China has a unique structure of apps where some of them are known as "super apps," which is the case of Wechat and Alipay. In these platforms, you not only communicate with your family and friends, but you can use it to pay for goodies, watch videos, get train tickets, and more. We've already put together a list of the 14 best apps you should download, but here's everything you need to know about some of the most popular apps in China and how they compare to the options available in the West.