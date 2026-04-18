14 Of The Best Apps You Should Download In 2026 (And They're All Free)
App stores these days are flooded with freemium software. A lot of these apps cost nothing to download, but their most useful features are often hidden behind monthly subscriptions. However, there are still developers out there who make free apps better than their premium alternatives. Of course, a lot of them still have subscription tiers for extra features, but their free versions are genuinely useful and won't nickel-and-dime you for usage.
We tested dozens of apps across categories like fitness, productivity, photography, and digital security to find the tools that deserve a spot on your home screen. Rather than looking for cheap or free alternatives, we selected apps that offer a refined user experience, seamless cross-platform support, and useful features. All the apps you'll find here are free, and you can get excellent value out of them without ever paying a cent. Whether you're looking to manage your daily tasks or learn a new language, these are the best free apps that you should consider downloading in 2026.
Bitwarden
Bitwarden is one of the best password managers out there, and compared to competitors like Dashlane or 1Password, it's completely free. While there are subscription options available with Bitwarden, the free tier works on unlimited devices, offers unlimited passkeys and password storage, and has the ability to share your passwords with one other user. Whether you're using an iPhone, Android, or a desktop with any browser, you get seamless auto-fill options and biometric login.
Every time you sign up for a new app or a website, you can quickly save the credentials to the app or use the built-in generator to create unique, strong passwords. These are features that you don't get for free with the likes of 1Password. It's also a safer alternative than native implementations like Google Password Manager. Chrome is the most popular browser by a mile, but that also makes it a bigger target. With a dedicated app like Bitwarden, you're not putting all your eggs in one basket.
TickTick
A task manager can be an essential productivity app, and if you care about versatility, TickTick is one of the best options. At its core, it's a to-do list app that features natural language processing. This means that you can type in something like "Padel practice next Monday at 6 PM", and it will automatically create a task and add a reminder with the correct date and time. This saves you the hassle of manually entering details. It works across multiple platforms (iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, and even as a browser extension), so you can easily stay on top of things no matter what device you're using.
You can also add subtasks, add tags or labels, repeat reminders, and share lists for collaboration. The app also features a Pomodoro timer where you can set focus sessions and breaks in between to stay productive without burning out. On both iOS and Android, you also get useful widgets that you can add to your homescreen to view and check off tasks without even opening the app.
Raindrop.io
Raindrop.io is an app that wants to replace your browser's bookmarks. Similar to the Reading List feature in Safari, Raindrop lets you save any article, video, or even a PDF in an organized fashion for later viewing. However, unlike the iOS feature or your browser's bookmarks, Raindrop is cross-platform. It works across Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, and multiple web browsers, so all your bookmarks sync across any device you use.
You can add tags to anything you save for easy sorting, group similar content into collections, and read any saved item from within the app. The reader offers a clean interface that strips away annoying ads and web clutter, allowing you to focus. It also supports highlighting and annotation, which makes it great for anyone who does a lot of research. The free version is surprisingly generous, as you get unlimited bookmarks across unlimited devices and the ability to share collections with other users.
Spark
Gmail has become highly cluttered, with the desktop app showing a side panel with icons for Calendar, Keep, and Tasks, and the mobile app having a Google Meet tab right at the bottom. Spark is an email app that gets rid of this clutter by offering a cleaner and more focused interface. The best feature here is Smart Inbox, which categorizes emails by people, newsletters, new senders, and notifications. There's also a built-in calendar, which automatically syncs with Google Calendar events if you're logged in with Gmail.
The unified inbox is another great feature, as it allows you to manage multiple email accounts from various email services in one inbox. For example, you can add your Outlook, Gmail, and iCloud accounts to Spark and view or respond to every incoming message from a single, streamlined interface. This functionality works seamlessly with the free version, and you have the ability to add unlimited email accounts.
Blip
For iPhone users, AirDrop has been the gold standard for local, wireless file sharing across devices. While AirDrop does work across some Android phones now, compatibility is limited. This is especially a problem with Windows and Linux, platforms that don't natively support Apple's proprietary service. Blip doesn't have this problem. Download the app on the devices you want, create an account, and send files to your own devices or to others via email. Instead of uploading to the cloud, Blip sends files directly to the recipient.
This functionality makes it easier to use than services like Dropbox or Google Drive, as you don't have to worry about storage caps or file size limits. It's completely free, there are no ads, and it's faster than a lot of its competitors. If you send a lot of files across devices for work, Blip also lets you send folders without zipping them. For those involved in video editing, this means you can also send Final Cut and Adobe Premiere projects with ease. The app is available on Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPad, and Linux.
Strava
While the physical exertion of regularly working out can be a bit demanding for some, it's the motivation factor that's the hardest for many. Strava solves this by turning your daily runs, rides, or hikes into a social experience. The app allows you to join local clubs, take part in global challenges with other users, and connect with new people. After you record an activity, you can share your progress on your feed with photos, videos, and stats. Your friends can leave comments or give your "Kudos," which are essentially digital high-fives.
The free version of the app lets you record activities with basic stats (distance, time, pace, and elevation for running, for example), use the community features, and access safety features. One of these safety features is the ability to hide the start and end points of activities. Strava's subscription offers a lot of extra features, such as tailor-made routes and segment leaderboards. However, the free version is enough to experience the fun of the social aspect.
Snapseed
If you have a relatively recent mid-range or flagship phone, chances are the camera produces good images. But if you want to edit your photos in a professional way, Snapseed is a great app for that. For casual users, just hitting the Auto button, tweaking white balance, or using one of the preset filters will provide impressive results. However, if you're serious, Snapseed has a wide variety of tools that let you alter tonal contrast, retouch photos to remove elements, and even adjust brightness curves.
The app also supports RAW images from your phone's camera, which is where the real power lies if you want more control over your final image. It is completely free, there is no subscription tier, and there are zero ads. Considering all that, it's quite a powerful and accessible tool for producing stunning images. In comparison, Lightroom provides more AI-related editing features, but its free version does not support the RAW format.
Feedly
Feedly is one of the best RSS reader apps out there, and it shines particularly with its minimalist interface and a free tier that covers most needs. It lets you follow blogs, research journals, podcasts, and even Reddit feeds in a single, neat, magazine-style view. You can follow up to 100 sources for free, which is plenty to keep up with your favorite sites without the noise of an algorithmic social media feed.
The actual reader itself is also quite good. You can switch between light and dark modes, change the font, and quickly save posts for later reading. When browsing the main feed, you can switch to the text view to avoid distracting images. There is also an Explore tab that suggests trending topics and quality sources based on your interests. On the other hand, its Today feed is just a curated snapshot of the most popular daily stories from your own subscriptions. Because of the intuitive interface, it's great for getting acclaimated to RSS feeds, and the Pro plan ($7/month) will bump you up to 1,000 sources whenever you need it.
MyFitnessPal
As the name suggests, MyFitnessPal is an all-in-one workout and nutrition tracker. While this is an app that is jam-packed with features, its core utility lies in helping you log your meals. MyFitnessPal features a database of over 20 million global foods, including restaurant dishes, home-cooked meals, and everyday groceries. It essentially works as a food diary, helping you keep track of the food you eat, the number of calories, and macronutrients.
Whether your purpose is to get fit, or lose or maintain weight, the app will allow you to set a goal of total calories consumed per day, as well as specific protein, carb, and fat targets. You can also create your own recipes down to the granular measurements, so you know exactly what you're eating. The free version allows unlimited food logging and provides a clear daily breakdown of your macro intake. MyFitnessPal also syncs with your phone's pedometer to count daily steps. The premium plan removes ads and unlocks meal timestamps, but you can easily get by with the free plan if counting calories is your goal.
Pocket Casts
Pocket Casts has been around since 2011, and it remains one of the best podcast apps today. The app is available on iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows, and as a web player. Pocket Casts has a beautiful and easy-to-navigate interface, and the player offers a lot of granular control. The playback effects allow you to set variable speeds in 0.1 increments, and Chapter Support lets you jump into specific topics in podcast episodes. Trim Silence is another particularly useful feature that cuts out dead air from episodes without making the speakers sound unnatural.
Pocket Casts is particularly good at syncing across multiple devices, letting you pick up where you left off from anywhere. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The premium plan unlocks folders, shuffle for your up next queue, extra themes and app icons, and more. However, it doesn't paywall any important features to lessen the experience. If you care about customization, the themes in the free plan are already quite decent, paired with a couple of app icon options to go with them.
Duolingo
Learning a new language isn't easy, but Duolingo does a great job making the experience fun. Focusing on short, bite-sized lessons, the app turns the process of language learning into a gamefied daily habit. The app's mascot, a green owl called Duo, sends amusing notifications to lure you back in if you start missing lessons frequently. From the get-go, Duolingo can be addictive thanks to its charming design, catchy sound effects, and fun characters.
Recently, the app also added Math, Music, and Chess courses that have the familiar bite-sized lessons for each subject. As for languages, there's no limit on how many you want to learn, and no core program is locked behind a paywall. The only limiting feature is the five-heart limit. You lose a heart for each mistake, and losing them all means you have to practice to earn them back or wait for them to replenish. The pro plan, Super Duolingo, removes ads and offers personalized practice and unlimited hearts. Even with the five-heart limit, Duolingo is useful.
Flighty
If you are someone who travels even just once or twice a year, the anxiety of missing a gate change or a flight delay is real. Flighty can help you avoid that with accurate data, and it has a UI that's much better than most of the slow and clunky airline apps. For casual travelers, the free version of Flighty is surprisingly robust. You get unlimited flight tracking and access to live, pilot-grade data. It provides gate information, departure times, predicted delays, and even specific issues at your airport. There's also an Apple Watch app, so you don't have to open your phone every two seconds.
The free version also lets you track the flights of your friends and family. In this case, both parties need to download the app and add each other as friends to receive updates on departure, landing, and delays. While the free version of the app is great, Flighty Pro has a ton of extra features like calendar sync, live activities support, and advanced 25-hour inbound plane tracking. But again, the free app will be enough for casual flyers who just went to get accurate info and updates.
Libby
Most people don't realize that their local library card can unlock a wealth of content. Libraries have more than physical books these days; they offer audiobooks, ebooks, and academic journals. Libby is an app that can help you maximize your local library use and enjoy the content on offer. Add your local library card to Libby, and you'll be able to borrow ebooks and audiobooks with ease. You can download titles for offline reading, and even send ebooks to your Kindle for a more comfortable experience.
The best part is that the app itself is completely free, without ads, and with zero in-app purchases. Libby's reading interface lets you adjust the font, change text size, and read in dark mode. If you loan any audiobook, you can also easily listen to books when in your car through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. For both ebooks and audiobooks, you can add bookmarks, notes, and highlights. As it's a cross-platform app, Libby syncs your reading progress across all devices seamlessly.
Alltrails
If you're planning a long hiking trip, AllTrails is a great companion to use for avoiding any issues. It features a massive community-driven database with over 500,000 global trails, helping you find the optimal route based on your location and skill level. The free version provides detailed maps, difficulty ratings, and real-world reviews from millions of other hikers. It provides critical info for each trail, such as distance, entry fees, elevation gains, and more.
Some of the more advanced features, like offline maps and 3D previews, require a pro subscription. However, the free version is enough for beginner hikers looking to plan out trips and track their progress in real-time (as long as cell service is reliable). The app is beautifully designed, and it also features a community tab that lets you see trails and activities posted by fellow hikers in your locality. You can also create a list of trails you've already completed or save your favorites to a custom wishlist.
Methodology
When building this list of the best free apps, we focused on a few key criteria: Each app has to be completely free or offer a genuinely useful free tier that's not limited or crippled by paywalls. We looked for tools that either solve a specific problem — like Blip's direct file sharing — or apps that deliver reliable everyday functionality, like Pocket Casts. It was also important that each app had an accessible interface with easy-to-use features, while also offering depth for those who want to dive deeper. Snapseed is the perfect example here, providing simple one-touch filters alongside professional-grade editing tools.
Cross-platform support was another priority, as people are likely to use productivity, fitness, and reading apps across multiple devices (phone, tablet, computer). Any app that benefits from cross-platform support also needs to retain its features and design elements across all versions. We personally tested a majority of these rigorously. Our final selection prioritized apps with minimal or unobtrusive ads, useful features, and an experience free from frequent bugs or crashes.