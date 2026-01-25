5 Free Apps Actually Better Than Premium Alternatives

There is no dearth of excellent apps on both desktop and mobile operating systems. Many of these apps are free, whereas others require some form of payment, whether as a one-time charge or a recurring subscription. While it's often believed that paid apps offer a better experience, it's not true in all cases. There are quite a few free apps that either match or exceed their premium counterparts in terms of features, experience, and privacy. You don't necessarily need to pay for a reliable and feature-rich experience.

We've found five such popular free apps that have managed to carve out a place for themselves despite competition from well-funded premium alternatives. A majority of these apps are part of successful open-source projects, showing the power of community-driven development that cares about open access, privacy, and security. The rest drive their development by charging commercial buyers with deep pockets while keeping the individual usage of their apps free.