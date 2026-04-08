The FBI Warns Android And iPhone Users To Avoid Certain Apps

The internet is full of articles that detail apps you should never install on your smartphone, and we've contributed our fair share. We have expressed how apps such as Facebook and Waze slow down your phone, while apps like YouTube and TikTok can eat up data plans. But when the FBI tells you that an app can steal your data for a foreign government, it's usually worth paying attention.

On March 31, the FBI released a PSA to "highlight data security risks associated with foreign-developed mobile applications (apps) frequently used in the United States". However, the announcement doesn't actually say which apps to avoid. Instead, it provides a blanket warning about popular apps that are "developed and maintained by foreign companies, particularly those based in China."

According to the FBI, these apps are "subject to China's extensive national security laws," which allegedly let the Chinese government access your user data. Because the warning is so vague, it can apply to just about any Chinese app with even a modicum of popularity overseas, from "Genshin Impact" to Temu. (Although, since Temu isn't accredited by the Better Business Bureau, you might want to consider removing that app and deleting your account, anyway.)