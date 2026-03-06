10 Popular Smartphone Apps That Are Chewing Through Your Data Plan

It's always nice and convenient to have Google Maps on your phone in the background while driving through a new area or on long trips. You can also use it when you're walking around a strange city, and you're not quite sure which street to turn on and where to go from there. The problem with it is how fast it can chew through your mobile plan data. With huge updates, Google Maps can rip through your data as you use it. You can use roughly 90 MB per mile when you're walking, or 15 MB per minute. An average hour-long session on Google Maps can eat through up to 200 MB. If you're on the road a lot, that adds up fast.

There are multiple ways to reduce the amount of data Google Maps uses through the Standard Navigation mode, including using offline maps. You'll be able to do this by entering the route you want to take while you're connected to a Wi-Fi network. After you have the route set up, there's an option in the application for you to download the offline map, and you should be set. Now, Google Maps uses your smartphone's built-in GPS chip to show your location on the route, allowing you to follow it with turn-by-turn directions while you're offline. It saves you mobile data throughout the trip, but you do need to reconnect to the internet if you want to choose a new destination. If you have the luxury of planning a trip in advance, this is definitely the way to save data.