5 Nintendo Switch 2 Controllers Cheaper Than A New Set Of Joy-Cons
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The Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Cons are incredibly expensive. At $99 for a pair, it's just par for the course now with official, first-party controllers. At the moment, though, unless you're going to pay essentially the same amount for third-party Joy-Cons from companies like Nyxi and Mobapad, save a few dollars, you might as well grab a far better controller for less. There are plenty of solid options available, and they all neatly come in under Nintendo's $99 price tag.
Some terms will appear, like Hall Effect and TMR, so let's quickly run that down now. Hall Effect sticks and the relatively new alternative, Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR), reduce or eliminate stick drift by keeping the joystick in line via magnets. TMR's advantage over Hall Effect is that it can't be interfered with too much due to being lower power and using smaller magnets. For most players, this is a relatively minor difference.
Thankfully, almost every controller made for the original Nintendo Switch functions as expected on the Switch 2. Listings for these controllers have all been updated and verified by BGR to ensure they work as intended. Of course, by going to alternate brands, you will lose some functionality. These controllers won't come with the ability to scan Amiibo through NFC, and there's no dedicated GameChat button. However, you will get far more flexibility, and in almost every case, a controller that can be used across consoles, PC, and mobile.
GuliKit KK3 Max (or TT Pro/Max)
Debuting in 2020, GuliKit began providing replacement Hall Effect modules for original Joy-Cons, which had been plagued by "stick drift." Since then, the company has moved into producing controllers, with the $79.99 King Kong Max 3 being our top recommendation. But we're equally enthused by the $59.99 GuliKit TT Pro and the $69.99 GuliKit TT Max because, for a vast majority of players, the minor differences won't be notable, much like the sticks included.
The KK3 Max and TT controllers are sublime to use, with a definitive weight and flexibility behind them. These also have "pro controller" features, like removable back paddles for additional ways to press buttons. GuliKit's KK3 and TT controllers have a dedicated Switch mode (along with iOS, Android, and PC), and with the adjustable triggers, they can match the non-analog ones found on Joy-Cons, so there's no delay between pressing the trigger and action on screen.
The TT Max's major advantage is that it comes with a few more options. These include a ten-minute macro recording function, a switchable four- or eight-way direction pad, adjustable sensitivity, additional joystick caps, and software to swap between Switch and Xbox layouts. However, both the Pro and Max function the same outside of these additional features.
8Bitdo M30
8BitDo makes two appearances on this list, and there's good reason — it's ranked as one of the best controller brands you can buy. One of the major alternative controller brands at the moment, it provides decent pricing with excellent controllers. The $29.99 8BitDo M30 is no different, making it an excellent all-round option for retro or non-joystick needing games. Based on the Sega Genesis six-button controller, it makes playing classic games so much easier.
On the Switch 2, it hooks up over Bluetooth or can be wired in. The D-pad feels great under the thumb, providing great accuracy in games like "Super Mario Wonder" or some of the retro games included in the Nintendo Online subscription. In addition, those six buttons make the M30 into a stupendous budget fighting game pad for the various collections on the Switch.
There are multiple modes too, with the Switch just being one of them, including XInput and DInput for PC, and even a dedicated macOS setting. If you do pick up this controller, be sure to update the firmware to get access to the Switch 2.
GameSir X5s
A little left-field, but the $68 GameSir X5s controller — from a brand that mostly makes controllers intended for phones — works great on the Switch 2. If you're interested in a replacement for the Switch 2's Joy-Cons that works well when using the console in handheld mode, the GameSir X5s makes for an excellent stand-in.
This is a great option with a relatively lower cost for a controller that can pilot multiple devices, including a PC, over Bluetooth or USB-C. The GameSir X5s is comfortable, light, and extremely portable, snapping back into position when you need to toss it into your bag. Its included gyroscope should also work with the Switch 2 as well.
Packed into the stretching controller are Hall Effect sticks, so drift won't be an issue. While a little useless on Switch 2 due to the digital triggers, analog triggers on the X5s are also Hall Effect. Battery life is also not an issue, as the USB-C port is available on the bottom, unlike the Joy-Cons, which require a separate holder to play and charge.
ManbaOne Interactive Screen Controller
A controller with an embedded screen? Whatever will they think of next? At $69.99, the ManbaOne Interactive Screen Controller is $30 cheaper than a set of Switch 2 Joy-Cons, and while the screen doesn't provide direct interactions with your games, it does make it incredibly easy to pair with the Switch 2 and alter any settings without having to rely on an app. It even comes with a pair of back buttons for additional control over your controller.
Packing Hall Effect sticks, it is one controller that won't begin to drift on you. Different from the other controllers on this list, the ManbaOne has these particularly clicky buttons that feel quite satisfying to play on. Bundled into the package is a charging dock, too, so you can leave it to power itself back up overnight in a neat fashion.
The all-white edition is also see-through, bringing that classic Nintendo Game Boy Color and Advance energy to the mix. Also, don't let the "viral" marketing campaigns that ran through 2025, directing you to purchase via budget stores like Temu, dissuade you — this is a genuinely solid controller. For fans of RGB, it even has customizable lights on the side.
8BitDo Ultimate 2C
8BitDo's Ultimate and Ultimate 2 controllers might be some of the best on the market, but what about the budget option? At just $29.99, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C cuts down on the premium features like back paddles and a charging dock in favor of bringing a solid, under-$30 option. Despite the low price, it still houses Hall Effect sticks, so drift won't be a concern.
There are two additional buttons next to the triggers and bumpers in place of the back paddles, which can be altered to suit your needs. The Ultimate 2C is possibly the best option at this price point, with solid build quality and Hall Effect. It might be a bit basic in terms of features compared to others on this list, but remember, it's quite often under $30.
If you need a controller that's just that — a controller — you can't go wrong with the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C. Above that is the Ultimate 2, which is one of the best third-party Switch 2 controllers out there, but sometimes player two doesn't need everything to be as fancy.