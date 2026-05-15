5 Nintendo Switch 2 Controllers Cheaper Than A New Set Of Joy-Cons

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The Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Cons are incredibly expensive. At $99 for a pair, it's just par for the course now with official, first-party controllers. At the moment, though, unless you're going to pay essentially the same amount for third-party Joy-Cons from companies like Nyxi and Mobapad, save a few dollars, you might as well grab a far better controller for less. There are plenty of solid options available, and they all neatly come in under Nintendo's $99 price tag.

Some terms will appear, like Hall Effect and TMR, so let's quickly run that down now. Hall Effect sticks and the relatively new alternative, Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR), reduce or eliminate stick drift by keeping the joystick in line via magnets. TMR's advantage over Hall Effect is that it can't be interfered with too much due to being lower power and using smaller magnets. For most players, this is a relatively minor difference.

Thankfully, almost every controller made for the original Nintendo Switch functions as expected on the Switch 2. Listings for these controllers have all been updated and verified by BGR to ensure they work as intended. Of course, by going to alternate brands, you will lose some functionality. These controllers won't come with the ability to scan Amiibo through NFC, and there's no dedicated GameChat button. However, you will get far more flexibility, and in almost every case, a controller that can be used across consoles, PC, and mobile.