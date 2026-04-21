The 4 Best Third-Party Nintendo Switch 2 Controllers That Users Swear By
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When it comes to Nintendo Switch 2, the first-party Pro Controller is the best way to play, just as it was for its predecessor. While the Joy-Con 2 controllers are a step up (even if they are missing a cool but underrated feature from the original Joy-Con), they don't feel as natural in your hands as a traditional controller, even in a grip case. The Switch 2 Pro Controller adds two extra back buttons, improved haptic feedback, an audio jack, and more to an already great controller. That's why it's one of the few first-party Nintendo Switch 2 accessories worth buying on Amazon.
However, at $89.99, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is a tough sell for gamers on a budget. Fortunately, there are plenty of other options. For one, while the old Joy-Cons are not compatible with the new hardware, the original Pro Controller can be used on the Switch 2. If you don't have that or are looking for something different, here are some controllers made by third parties that users say are great alternatives to Nintendo's own controller.
PowerA Advantage
Since wired controllers are cheaper than wireless ones in general, they're a good option if you're trying to save money. Of the wired Nintendo Switch 2 controllers available, the PowerA Advantage is your best bet. With a list price of $39.99, it's under half the price of the Switch 2 Pro Controller, and it's often available for $25 or lower on Amazon.
Of course, at that price point, you will be making some major sacrifices, including rumble, motion controls, and overall quality. The PowerA Advantage also makes a questionable design choice putting the home, plus and minus, capture, and GameChat buttons in a row on the bottom, which no other controller does. That's probably not a dealbreaker, though. Additionally, the Advantage has remappable buttons and an audio jack, a Switch 2 Pro Controller feature that not all third-party controllers include.
All in all, it's hard to be too harsh on the PowerA Advantage considering the price. Users seem to like it too, as it has 4.3 stars on Amazon and around 100 five-star reviews praising its functionality relative to its cost and recommending it as a secondary controller. And while it may be light and feel cheap compared to others, users have praised its Hall effect sticks, which makes controllers feel more responsive while also preventing stick drift, a common issue with traditional analog joysticks. While it's far from perfect, the PowerA Advantage will get the job done at a much more reasonable price.
Turtle Beach Rematch
If you're looking for a controller that's more comparable to the Switch 2's Pro Controller, the Turtle Beach Rematch makes up for its downsides with a lower price and some key features. It sells for $64.99 and comes in four Mario-themed designs, as well as plain black with red rings around the joysticks. While it can't turn on the console and lacks an audio port or rumble, its thumb sticks and battery life may be worth the sacrifice for some.
The Rematch uses TMR joysticks, which are an improvement on Hall effect with greater accuracy and energy efficiency in addition to preventing stick drift. The precision and feel of the sticks alone may make the Rematch a better option than the Pro Controller in terms of longevity and personal preference. Reviews on Amazon (where it has 4.4 stars) and elsewhere praise its 40-hour battery life, on par with Nintendo's own controller and impressive compared to PlayStation's 6 to 12 hours and Xbox's 40 hours on AA batteries. It may lack some key features, but the combination of the latest thumb stick technology and solid battery life for $25 cheaper makes the Turtle Beach Rematch a great option.
8BitDo Ultimate 2
While the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth wasn't specifically made for the Nintendo Switch 2, it's good enough to be included on this list. As an older controller, it lacks the Switch 2 Pro Controller's new and exclusive features, but at $69.99 (often on sale for $59.99), it's a little cheaper and comes with a convenient charging dock. Just note that you'll need to do a firmware update available on 8BitDo's website before you can use it with Switch 2.
The Ultimate 2 has 4.3 stars on Amazon and over 300 five-star reviews. One user even called it the "Best third party controller I have ever owned," praising its build quality, rumble, and adjustable triggers. Others praise the Ultimate 2's TMR joysticks and overall value considering its reasonable price point.
Just be aware that 8BitDo's branding is a bit confusing, and the company has another controller called the Ultimate 2 Wireless that sells for slightly less (list price of $59.99). This controller is only compatible with Windows, Apple, and Android devices, so make sure you're buying the one that says Bluetooth.
EasySMX S10
Finally, the EasySMX S10 is one of the most feature-rich options that is also cost-effective. Its list price is $59.99, but you can get it on Amazon for $49.99, and it's gone as low as $41.99. That means you're getting key Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller features like rumble, motion control, NFC, and the ability to wake your console at about half the price. On top of that, it has TMR sticks and swappable D-pads, which could make it better than Nintendo's own controller depending on your preferences.
The EasySMX S10 has 4.5 stars on Amazon and over 200 five-star reviews, most of which praise its value and wake-up functionality, a huge convenience that most third-party controllers lack. One user even claims their controller survived being dropped down the stairs, which is impressive for a budget controller (to compare, we once had a Joy-Con 2 break after dropping it at most, two feet). It may not feel as well-made as the first-party controller, but if you're looking for something that's sturdy and affordable without sacrificing too many features, go with the EasySMX S10.
Methodology
Since the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is widely considered to be the best of the options currently available, we didn't look for controllers that tried to outmatch Nintendo in terms of features. Instead, we picked ones below Nintendo's $89.99 price point that are either comparable in features to the official one or a good enough bargain to justify missing some functionality.
Additionally, since the Nintendo Switch 2 is compatible with most of its predecessor's controllers, we focused on those made specifically for the new hardware, making an exception for the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 due to its reviews and price, which also includes a charging dock. We also looked at star rating and user reviews on Amazon and other retailers, as well as product reviews from trusted sources.