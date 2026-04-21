The 4 Best Third-Party Nintendo Switch 2 Controllers That Users Swear By

Since wired controllers are cheaper than wireless ones in general, they're a good option if you're trying to save money. Of the wired Nintendo Switch 2 controllers available, the PowerA Advantage is your best bet. With a list price of $39.99, it's under half the price of the Switch 2 Pro Controller, and it's often available for $25 or lower on Amazon.

Of course, at that price point, you will be making some major sacrifices, including rumble, motion controls, and overall quality. The PowerA Advantage also makes a questionable design choice putting the home, plus and minus, capture, and GameChat buttons in a row on the bottom, which no other controller does. That's probably not a dealbreaker, though. Additionally, the Advantage has remappable buttons and an audio jack, a Switch 2 Pro Controller feature that not all third-party controllers include.

All in all, it's hard to be too harsh on the PowerA Advantage considering the price. Users seem to like it too, as it has 4.3 stars on Amazon and around 100 five-star reviews praising its functionality relative to its cost and recommending it as a secondary controller. And while it may be light and feel cheap compared to others, users have praised its Hall effect sticks, which makes controllers feel more responsive while also preventing stick drift, a common issue with traditional analog joysticks. While it's far from perfect, the PowerA Advantage will get the job done at a much more reasonable price.