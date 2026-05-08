Amazon Users Call This $22 Keychain Gadget 'Reliable' In Emergencies

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For those who have ever been in public with a dead smartphone, you likely know the importance of having access to power. Whether you just want to play a mobile game to pass the time or you plan to use your device to call for a ride, having dead batteries can lead to precarious situations. While we can recommend plenty of cheap power banks users swear by, Amazon currently has one on sale that's small but mighty.

Available on Amazon with a sizable discount, the Rorry 5000mAh Portable Charger Power Bank is small enough for your keychain or an everyday carry bag. With a slim, portable design and a max output of 5V, it's got some surprising features, including the ability to share it with someone else while you're charging your own device. It also includes different cables built directly into the device for wide compatibility.

Though many smartphones and devices promise all-day battery life, it's never fun to be in a public space and have a low-battery warning appear on your screen. Like keeping some emergency gadgets in your vehicle, it's never a bad idea to have a portable charger on your person.