Amazon Users Call This $22 Keychain Gadget 'Reliable' In Emergencies
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For those who have ever been in public with a dead smartphone, you likely know the importance of having access to power. Whether you just want to play a mobile game to pass the time or you plan to use your device to call for a ride, having dead batteries can lead to precarious situations. While we can recommend plenty of cheap power banks users swear by, Amazon currently has one on sale that's small but mighty.
Available on Amazon with a sizable discount, the Rorry 5000mAh Portable Charger Power Bank is small enough for your keychain or an everyday carry bag. With a slim, portable design and a max output of 5V, it's got some surprising features, including the ability to share it with someone else while you're charging your own device. It also includes different cables built directly into the device for wide compatibility.
Though many smartphones and devices promise all-day battery life, it's never fun to be in a public space and have a low-battery warning appear on your screen. Like keeping some emergency gadgets in your vehicle, it's never a bad idea to have a portable charger on your person.
Amazon customers save 28% on this 5000mAh portable power bank
With a 4.5-star rating and over 380 reviews, the Rorry 5000mAh Portable Charger Power Bank is available for $21.59, shaving a good amount off its usual listing price. Though we're looking at the black model, an assortment of soft pastel colors is available at the same price, including blue, purple, pink, and more. With a built-in USB-C cable and port, Lightning cable, and an included keyring, the device offers a nice balance between portability and functionality while still retaining a portable size.
Specifically designed for devices in Apple's iPhone and AirPods lineups (though it is USB-C-compatible), the company claims the 5000mAh battery can fully charge an iPhone 15 in about 2 hours or charge AirPods in just 1.2 hours, up to 8 times per cycle. The battery itself can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours, and as long as one device has a Lightning port, you can charge three devices at once. There are also safety measures built into the power bank, including over-heating, over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protections.
Along with customers finding it to be a reliable accessory, they also praise its compact design, charging speeds, and overall convenience. However, some users report issues with charging the bank itself. Nonetheless, 86% of users rated it 4 stars or higher, with 81% of all users giving it 5 stars.