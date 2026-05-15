5 Times When It's Worth Keeping The Box Your Electronics Came In

Whenever you buy new electronics, they always ship in shiny new boxes. However, once the device is set up, the next big question is whether you should keep the box or toss it away. Generally speaking, there are two types of people. On the one hand, some folks religiously store boxes, and then there are people who throw them away almost instantly. Depending on the device, both approaches have downsides.

Manufacturers spend time designing these boxes, finding the perfect shape and size, and it's for a reason. This protects the device and accessories inside the box. It is all the more important for fragile electronics. For such devices, it's worth holding on to the box. Apart from that, original packaging gives the impression that the device was handled well by the owner. So, if you ever plan to sell or exchange the device, it adds to the resale value. Even for returns, you sometimes need original packaging. Additionally, some boxes become collectibles over time, especially with gaming consoles. Those are definitely not the boxes you want to throw away.

So, it all comes down to what the box offers and whether it's worth keeping. For instance, you don't need to keep the box that your computer mouse came in, as you are unlikely to sell it or store it for extended periods. But for some devices, keeping the box is the smart choice.