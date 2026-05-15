5 Times When It's Worth Keeping The Box Your Electronics Came In
Whenever you buy new electronics, they always ship in shiny new boxes. However, once the device is set up, the next big question is whether you should keep the box or toss it away. Generally speaking, there are two types of people. On the one hand, some folks religiously store boxes, and then there are people who throw them away almost instantly. Depending on the device, both approaches have downsides.
Manufacturers spend time designing these boxes, finding the perfect shape and size, and it's for a reason. This protects the device and accessories inside the box. It is all the more important for fragile electronics. For such devices, it's worth holding on to the box. Apart from that, original packaging gives the impression that the device was handled well by the owner. So, if you ever plan to sell or exchange the device, it adds to the resale value. Even for returns, you sometimes need original packaging. Additionally, some boxes become collectibles over time, especially with gaming consoles. Those are definitely not the boxes you want to throw away.
So, it all comes down to what the box offers and whether it's worth keeping. For instance, you don't need to keep the box that your computer mouse came in, as you are unlikely to sell it or store it for extended periods. But for some devices, keeping the box is the smart choice.
Smartphones and tablets
Many of us upgrade smartphones every few years, and the existing one is either resold, exchanged, or handed down to someone. In all these cases, the original packaging and accessories make a huge difference. First, when it comes to selling old phones and tablets, devices that include the original box are likely to fetch a higher value. That's because buyers tend to associate original packaging with quality. So, if someone has the original box, it creates a perception that the phone was maintained well. Moreover, if you are passing it to someone, the box will make it look like a complete package.
Even if you don't plan to do any of that, the original box is still useful. For instance, if the phone shows signs of malfunction within the return window, some sellers might need you to send it back in the original packaging, so having the box helps. Besides, the box your smartphone or tablet came in also includes accessories you may need occasionally, say the SIM ejector tool. If kept outside, these often get lost within weeks, but when inside the box, the accessories stay safe and are easier to find.
TVs
Keeping the box your TV came in can sometimes be challenging, especially for people who don't have adequate storage space at home. While it may feel tempting to get rid of it, you shouldn't for two reasons. The most important is transportation. If you switch apartments frequently, moving your TV can be a hassle. Newer, bigger models are more fragile, and even a slight bump can damage the display or crack the screen. The box your TV came in is ideal for the job. It fits perfectly, protecting all edges and corners. Generic boxes don't offer the same level of protection, and buying them can add to the overall transportation cost – something that you could have easily avoided if you kept the original box.
Apart from that, the original box also matters for returns, as was the case with smartphones. If the smart TV develops issues in the early days, you may have to ship it back in the original packaging. So, even if you don't plan on moving, storing the box at least until the return window expires is the recommended approach.
Laptops, computers, and PC parts
When it comes to laptops and desktops, the original box is important for the same reasons as the devices listed earlier. When moving laptops or desktops, the original packaging can come in handy and is absolutely free. A dedicated shipping box, on the other hand, will cost you around $15 to $30. Many modern-day PC cases also feature glass panels, making the original packaging the best choice for transportation. There's also the resale angle — laptops and desktops with original packaging often sell for more.
Even PC components benefit from having their original boxes intact. For instance, high-end GPUs and keyboards, with original boxes intact, are more sought after. GPUs can even sell for a 5 to 10% markup in the used market. That said, even smaller boxes for laptops and GPUs can take up a ton of space, so organizing them properly becomes necessary. If possible, you can flatten the boxes or store smaller boxes within the larger ones.
Projectors, drones, and 3D printers
Projectors and drones fall into the category of devices for which you should almost always save the original box. Tossing it out can prove really costly in the long run. Both projectors and drones are expensive devices featuring lenses, and these are best protected inside their original box. Even a tiny scratch can ruin the entire experience, and replacements can be costly. The original box includes dedicated cutouts to protect the lenses and other fragile parts. And it isn't limited to transportation. Projectors, drones, and other similar devices often sit for extended periods, only to be taken out when needed. So, even at home, the original box will allow you to safely store the device. This becomes all the more important if you have kids or pets at home.
The same goes for 3D printers. These, too, are fragile devices, and moving them isn't an easy task. But the original packaging makes the process much simpler and more convenient. In case you don't have space for the boxes, you should at least store the foam cutouts for smoother transportation.
Gaming consoles
Gaming consoles also benefit from storing the original box. These are packed with sensitive, fragile components, and moving them without the original packaging is a real risk. Some models are even oddly shaped, and finding replacement boxes to transport them can be a challenge. Additionally, the box can help keep everything organized, including cables, controllers, and manuals.
It also helps with the resale value. Gaming consoles have a lot of potential for resale, and with the original box, your listing is likely to get more attention. But more importantly, collectors love everything associated with rare consoles — including boxes. Many older gaming consoles like the Nintendo Game Boy hold surprising value in the collector's market, and ones in like-new condition, with the original packaging, fetch premium prices.
Now that you know when it's worth keeping the original box, it's equally important to realize that this won't apply to everyone. If you don't plan on moving in the foreseeable future or ever selling the device, recycling the box after a few weeks will keep your house tidy and clean. But in case you plan to keep all the boxes, make sure to use them cleverly. For instance, you can hide indoor security cameras inside old cardboard boxes or even use them for decorations. That way, these boxes serve a purpose until you actually need them.