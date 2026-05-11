New Google Smart Glasses Are Coming — Here's What We Know So Far

Google's interest in smart glasses is not a secret. The company unveiled the Android XR platform in December 2024, showing off smart glasses prototypes to a limited audience. A few months later, Google was ready for a more public demonstration of the Gemini features built into the Android XR platform, offering Google I/O 2025 attendees a longer demo of unreleased Google smart glasses. Then, in December 2025, Google hosted an event on YouTube where it talked about AI smart glasses, unveiling the most daring Android XR smart glasses yet, Xreal's Project Aura. The actual launch of Google smart glasses, which some Gemini fans may be waiting for, seems to be very close. Google I/O 2026 could be the place where Google launches the first models.

Google has been saying for nearly two years that smart glasses are part of its AI computing future, and AI has become central to Google's product strategy since ChatGPT took the world by storm in late 2022. Even if Google isn't ready for a commercial launch in May, it seems likely that Android XR will have a segment at I/O 2026, considering that the entire platform is built around Gemini. The main way to interact with Google glasses, much like Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, is voice. Gemini can understand what the user says and see what they see. Gemini can interact with apps on the phone, to perform searches, translate languages and signs, read and send messages, start Google Maps navigation, and capture photos and videos. Android XR spatial computers like Galaxy XR and Project Aura can display a virtual desktop that supports Android apps, in addition to Gemini integration.

In case Google does not launch commercial products at I/O, a 2026 release still seems possible, considering Google's own announcements and recent rumors.