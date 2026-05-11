Dua Lipa Is Suing Samsung For $15 Million - Here's Why

Samsung may be going to court with Dua Lipa over a photograph that appeared on display boxes for the company's televisions. Filed last week in California (per Variety), the Grammy-winning artist claims that Samsung committed copyright infringement by using her photo on its packaging. According to the complaint, Samsung repeatedly ignored warnings to stop using the image, as the TVs were sold in retail spaces throughout the U.S. The artist is seeking $15 million in damages.

Known for her self-titled album reaching over 2.5 billion streams on Spotify, Dua Lipa is claiming that the unauthorized use of the photo — allegedly taken during the singer's appearance in Austin, Texas — has helped increase sales of the televisions for the company. In the filing, at least one individual, who purchased one of the Samsung TVs, claims they did so after seeing the artist on the packaging. The lawsuit states that Samsung's use of the image has caused "dilution" of Lipa's "brand ⁠identity ​and commercial goodwill by falsely conveying to the ​consuming public that she approves of and endorses."