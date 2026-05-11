Dua Lipa Is Suing Samsung For $15 Million - Here's Why
Samsung may be going to court with Dua Lipa over a photograph that appeared on display boxes for the company's televisions. Filed last week in California (per Variety), the Grammy-winning artist claims that Samsung committed copyright infringement by using her photo on its packaging. According to the complaint, Samsung repeatedly ignored warnings to stop using the image, as the TVs were sold in retail spaces throughout the U.S. The artist is seeking $15 million in damages.
Known for her self-titled album reaching over 2.5 billion streams on Spotify, Dua Lipa is claiming that the unauthorized use of the photo — allegedly taken during the singer's appearance in Austin, Texas — has helped increase sales of the televisions for the company. In the filing, at least one individual, who purchased one of the Samsung TVs, claims they did so after seeing the artist on the packaging. The lawsuit states that Samsung's use of the image has caused "dilution" of Lipa's "brand identity and commercial goodwill by falsely conveying to the consuming public that she approves of and endorses."
Dua Lipa files complaint against Samsung over packaging
Dua Lipa is suing Samsung Electronics for its alleged misuse of one of her photos, which her legal team claims she owns all rights, title, and interest to the image of her at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival. According to Reuters, Lipa became aware of the image in question sometime in June of last year and reached out to the company about discontinuing its use. Seeking no less than $15 million in damages, Lipa is also suing the South Korean manufacturer for breaching publicity rights.
The image in question can be found on certain Samsung U7900FD televisions boxes where it appears to be promoting the Xite Hits channel, and her face is prominently displayed on the Samsung TV Plus home screen. The claim states the singer is "highly selective" when it comes to endorsing products, and Lipa has had deals with companies such as Versace, Nespresso, and Apple, among others (the star also appeared in the Apple TV movie "Argylle," which was a bit of a disaster). For Samsung, this legal matter arrives as the company is also dealing with a lawsuit concerning its lineup of foldable devices, submitted by a U.S. company claiming patent infringement.