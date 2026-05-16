Everyone Owned It In The '80s — Now You Can Own This Retro Gadget With A Cute Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you were around in the '80s or '90s, chances are you remember disposable cameras. But there was also The Fling, or Kodak Fling, a single-use camera kind of like the disposable film cameras from the '90s. It wasn't much larger than the 110 film cartridges popular at the time, and it cost less than $10, making it fairly accessible to pretty much anyone.

Now, in the spirit of bringing retro back, the Kodak Fling has been reborn with an adorable twist. This time, Kodak is calling it the Charmera and has outfitted it with digital photography features. It operates as a still camera, a digital camera, and a video camera with built-in effects, including four frames and seven filters to choose from. It's keychain-sized, captures 1440 by 1080-resolution images at 1.6 megapixels, and has a built-in MicroSD slot and a rechargeable battery. And yet, it remains relatively affordable by today's standards at $35. Given that it's not a single-use device this time around, that's really not a bad price to pay for such a novel gadget.

Some would argue that there is simply no need for a budget digital camera anymore, with most phones including a high-quality, professional-grade option. But the allure of the Charmera seems more about its cute style and collectability than its capabilities.