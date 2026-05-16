14 Of Apple's Biggest Design Disasters Of All Time

Apple has given us iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, iPods, and Macs. These products didn't just succeed commercially. Rather, they have redefined the industry standards and set benchmarks. Today, Apple has earned a reputation for its design excellence. That being said, it hasn't been spotless. Apple's history isn't just about sleek designs and iconic launches. Even the Cupertino tech giant has a long trail of design misfires. Yes, one of the major tech brands has also missed the mark, sometimes due to engineering constraints, overambitious design choices, bad timing, or poor execution.

Apple has come a long way in shaping consumer technology, but some of its failures are still remembered today. Since Apple is one of the most valuable companies today, its failures are even more interesting. We'll take a look at 14 of Apple's biggest design disasters that were widely criticized by users, reviewers, or Apple itself.