14 Of Apple's Biggest Design Disasters Of All Time
Apple has given us iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, iPods, and Macs. These products didn't just succeed commercially. Rather, they have redefined the industry standards and set benchmarks. Today, Apple has earned a reputation for its design excellence. That being said, it hasn't been spotless. Apple's history isn't just about sleek designs and iconic launches. Even the Cupertino tech giant has a long trail of design misfires. Yes, one of the major tech brands has also missed the mark, sometimes due to engineering constraints, overambitious design choices, bad timing, or poor execution.
Apple has come a long way in shaping consumer technology, but some of its failures are still remembered today. Since Apple is one of the most valuable companies today, its failures are even more interesting. We'll take a look at 14 of Apple's biggest design disasters that were widely criticized by users, reviewers, or Apple itself.
Apple III
Released in November 1980, the Apple III was a follow-up to the Apple II, the company's first highly successful personal computer designed by Steve Wozniak. Apple III was supposed to be a serious business-oriented machine, but it failed largely due to poor thermal design. The Apple III had a faulty design that led to frequent overheating problems. This caused chips to loosen up from their sockets. These issues were mainly caused by the fanless design as demanded by Steve Jobs. To fix the issue, Apple suggested customers pick up the computer and drop it on the desk to reseat the chips.
It was a widespread issue that forced Apple to recall thousands of units to replace the motherboards. The company also released a revised version, but people still had concerns about reliability. In addition to hardware failures, the Apple III was criticized for its high price tag and lack of software. Two months after the launch, only three software programs were available for the Apple III. The machine also faced competition from the IBM PC, designed for business users. Apple released its machine a year before IBM, but it only earned a bad reputation. For all these reasons, Apple III turned out to be Apple's first commercial failure.
The iMac G3 hockey puck mouse
The translucent iMac G3 redefined personal computing by adopting the Internet and USB ports. It was designed by Jony Ive and featured a translucent, colorful teardrop-shaped casing and a 15-inch CRT display. The iMac G3 was a huge commercial success that saved Apple from near bankruptcy. It was an immediate hit. Apple sold around 6.5 million units between 1998 and 2003. While the machine made excellent sales, its matching USB mouse quickly became one of Apple's most criticized accessories.
The iMac G3 hockey puck mouse had a cute design that matched the machine's playful vibe. However, it failed to be an accurate pointing device. The round shape made it awkward to grip. Yes, much of the backlash was due to its ergonomics. Several users on Reddit and the MacRumors forum have complained about the lack of precision and discomfort over extended use. It also had other limitations, such as a short cable and a single button. The iMac G3 Hockey Puck Mouse is a clear example of killing usability in the name of aesthetics. This shows us Apple's experiment with poorly designed pointing devices started way before the Apple Magic Mouse, which is infamous for its weirdly placed charging port.
Power Mac G4 Cube
The Power Mac G4 Cube had a unique design to grab attention. It boasted a striking glass enclosure with a completely fanless design. The Power Mac G4 Cube looked attractive, but didn't serve as a practical desktop. In fact, it was a commercial failure for several reasons. The Power Mac G4 Cube boasted a huge price tag of $1,799 without packing pro-level power. Basically, the Power Mac G4 Cube was positioned between the iMac and the Power Mac G4. However, casual users found it too expensive. On the flip side, professionals felt it was underpowered. Second, the G4 Cube had some cosmetic flaws. The acrylic shell attracted a lot of negative reviews. Several users reported cracks on the corners and the top of their new G4 Cube. Apple tried to protect itself by saying the hairline cracks were just mold lines caused during the manufacturing process.
To achieve a compact form factor, Apple sacrificed the standard PCI slots found in other Power Mac models. As a result, users could not connect professional audio or video cards. All of this contributed to disappointing sales. Even Apple admitted that the G4 Cube couldn't meet its lofty expectations.
The Macintosh TV
In 1993, years before we got the Apple TV, the Cupertino tech giant decided to make a Macintosh TV. The idea was bold, but the execution was confusing. The Macintosh TV tried to be a computer and a TV, but couldn't do both at once. Users could either use it as a Mac desktop or watch TV. When they flip over to the TV environment, macOS would basically disappear. So basically, users couldn't multitask. The Macintosh TV was also lambasted for its slow performance and limited upgradability. Also, it had subpar display quality and a limited 8MB RAM.
IMore described the Macintosh TV as "the worst of both worlds," noting that Apple has combined a weak Macintosh with a basic television. Also, the Macintosh TV didn't offer any expansion options because the TV tuner took up the processor slot. The Economic Times sees the Macintosh TV as one of Apple's biggest product disasters of all time.
The Macintosh TV was also a misfire because of bad timing and high price. Apple launched the Macintosh TV at a premium price of $2,079, but it did not deliver the matching performance. Also, it was launched just before faster PowerPC Macs, which made it look obsolete. Apple could sell only 10,000 units before officially discontinuing it in February 1995.
The iPhone 4 Anntenagate
The iPhone 4 was one of Apple's most iconic gadgets. It looked beautiful and grabbed a lot of attention. Publications like TechRadar and Trusted Reviews gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5 in their testing. Also, many users believed that the iPhone 4 was the finest design ever by Apple. The iPhone 4 looked like a masterpiece, but it also had a serious antenna issue. Users discovered that holding it wrong can drop the signal strength. The stainless steel band around the iPhone 4 also served as the antenna. When the black bar at the bottom-left edge was covered, it could reduce the signal strength. Well, this was very common when users held the phone in their left hand.
Steve Jobs responded to this by asking users to "avoid holding it that way". Later on, Apple addressed this issue by giving free bumper cases to cover the antenna. In 2011, Apple released iPhone 4S, which finally fixed the issue while maintaining the classic design.
MacBook butterfly keyboard
Between 2015 and 2019, Apple used the butterfly keyboard across its MacBooks. This led to one of the most popular hardware controversies for Apple. The redesigned Apple butterfly keyboard used an ultra-thin mechanism that reduced the overall thickness of the MacBook. That being said, the butterfly keyboard was unreliable. It could stop working even from a tiny bit of dust and small particles. Users also failed to enjoy a comfortable typing experience due to shallow key travel. There were widespread complaints of sticking, repeating, and completely unresponsive keys.
Repairs were also difficult. They usually required the entire top case to be replaced. This triggered multiple class-action lawsuits against Apple in the U.S. and other regions. Apple acknowledged the issue and also launched a free repair program for affected MacBooks.
In short, many users did not like the butterfly keyboard because it prioritized form over function. Repeated key failures and widespread repair complaints turned Apple's butterfly keyboard into a design failure. After years of dealing with complaints and lawsuits, Apple finally ditched the butterfly keyboard in favor of the scissor-switch Magic Keyboard in 2020.
Magic Mouse 2
Apple's Magic Mouse 2 is one of those notorious products that fixed one problem by creating another. There's no doubt that the Magic Mouse 2 looks beautiful. It rocks a sleek profile and multi-touch functionality. It also offers an improvement over the previous Apple Magic Mouse by replacing disposable batteries with a rechargeable design. However, the poor charging implementation invited a lot of criticism. It prioritizes aesthetics over functionality. The biggest problem with the Magic Mouse 2 is that you can't use it while charging because the port is on the bottom. We have never seen such a poor implementation on any other wireless mouse.
Yes, users have to charge the mouse occasionally, but it reflects Apple's odd aesthetic choice over functionality. When the Apple Magic Mouse 2 was launched, the internet was flooded with memes. It also drew negative feedback from top reviewers like TechRadar and WIRED. Many users also didn't like Apple's idea of choosing aesthetics over functionality. And, it was a shame for a company that takes pride in its polished details. Besides the odd charging port location, some users have reported that the low-profile design of the Magic Mouse 2 makes it difficult to use for extended hours.
The 2013 'trash can' Mac Pro
At the Worldwide Developer's Conference in 2013, Apple's Phil Schiller unveiled the redesigned Mac Pro in a small, cylindrical form. The design stood out for its futuristic look. Some users appreciated Apple's bold departure from the traditional tower PCs. However, some said that it resembled a "black trash can". This nickname quickly made headlines across media coverage. The Mac Pro 2013 focused on compact design and thermal management, but it quickly became a controversy. It did not satisfy the needs of professional users. The cylindrical shape left no room for internal expansion. Unlike the previous Mac Pro models, this one did not allow users to upgrade GPUs, storage, or other key components. Also, the fixed thermal architecture struggled to handle newer and more powerful GPUs. This obviously impacted the long-term performance scalability.
Many tech reviewers, like Apple Insider and Business Insider, also said that the 2013 Mac Pro fell short of what professionals expected. Even Apple admitted that the design boxed them into a "thermal corner". After keeping it unchanged for almost six years, Apple moved back to a more flexible, modular Mac Pro in 2019.
Apple Pippin
The Apple Pippin is another strange hardware experiment where Apple tried to offer multiple functionalities in a single device. Apple collaborated with the Japanese toy giant Bandai to develop the Apple Pippin. The Cupertino tech giant dreamt of cracking the gaming console market. Yes, Apple Pippin was meant to be a game console, a low-cost Mac, and a multimedia device. This led to a confused identity. The pricing was another fatal blow. Apple Pippin was launched at a high price of $599 (which is about $1,200 today). Due to the high price tag, Apple Pippin failed to compete with the cheaper and more powerful PlayStation ($299) and Nintendo 64 ($199). Also, Apple Pippin offered only a handful of apps. As a result, Apple sold only 42,000 units.
TechRadar said the Apple Pippin failed due to its high price and weak market positioning. Users also largely ignored the Pippin. They also felt that the Apple Pippin was overpriced and lacked killer games compared to rivals. Many users also saw the Apple Pippin as a confusing mix of a computer and a gaming system that did not excel at either.
Apple Pencil first-generation
This is another case of weird charging implementations from Apple. The first-generation Apple Pencil is great on its own. If you love drawing or taking notes, the Apple Pencil is one of the best accessories for compatible iPads. It offers high precision, low latency, and superb pressure sensitivity. It secured a 4-star rating from PCMag and an 8 out of 10 rating from Creative Bloq. Honestly, the Apple Pencil 1 is great until we start talking about how it charges. The stylus features a Lightning connector at its top. To charge the Pencil, you have to plug it directly into the iPad's Lightning port. It looked awkward (like an antenna) and wasn't a comfortable everyday solution. It was one of those designs that made people wonder how it survived internal review.
Reddit and Quora are flooded with users' comments about how bad the Apple Pencil charging design is. Unarguably, the Apple Pencil 1 might be fine, but its charging implementation is a major design failure. Some users and reviewers even consider Apple Pencil among the worst design choices Apple has ever made.
The Touch Bar MacBook Pro
Undeniably, Touch Bar was one of Apple's boldest experiments in years. It was an OLED touchscreen strip that replaced the useful row of function keys. The Touch Bar was dynamic, meaning it displayed controls depending on the app. Apple launched the Touch Bar to offer a smarter way to control apps. Well, this was only what Apple thought. In real life, many users found the Touch Bar to be slower and less intuitive than physical keys. In short, the Touch Bar failed to impress its users. Some critics pointed out that the Touch Bar lacked tactile feedback. Users had a hard time typing with confidence without having to constantly look down. Developers and professionals were also frustrated with the removal of the physical Esc key. Furthermore, many third-party apps did not work with Touch Bar. As a result, Touch Bar never really became an indispensable tool for most users.
MacRumors said that the Touch Bar often felt like a gimmick rather than a meaningful upgrade. The Verge mentioned that the Touch Bar didn't feel necessary and useful all the time. Eventually, Apple learned from its mistakes and ditched the Touch Bar on MacBook Pros. In 2021, Apple launched the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with physical function keys.
Mac Pro Wheels Kit
This was one of those Apple products that quickly became meme material. The Mac Pro Wheels Kit was launched at $699, and simply added four stainless steel wheels to make the Mac Pro movable. Yes, Apple charged $700 for four wheels. In addition to displays and computers, Apple wanted you to pay for an accessory that just helped you move your Mac around. Honestly, only Apple has the guts to come up with something like that. Apart from the ridiculous price strategy, the Mac Pro wheels had several other reasons to be a disaster. Even at such a premium price, the Mac Pro wheels failed to provide basic functionality. It had a weird design choice that lacked a locking mechanism. This means your expensive workstation could roll unintentionally.
WIRED named the Mac Pro Wheels Kit the worst Apple product ever. On forums like MacRumors, commenters called the pricing "absurd" and hard to justify, even for buyers of the high-end Mac Pro. Also, Reddit users called these wheels a luxury item rather than a necessary upgrade. Apple finally discontinued these wheels in March 2026.
iPod Shuffle Gen 3
The iPod shuffle was a popular Apple device. It was mainly loved for its lightweight and wearable design. We all know that Apple is known for its minimal design language, but it went too far with the iPod Shuffle 3. Apple removed all physical controls from the device and relocated them to the headphone cable. This made the design the height of minimalism, but also confusing and dependent on Apple earphones. Users were unable to use their own high-quality earphones, which they had already invested in. They would lose all the control functionality unless they purchased a special third-party adapter.
In a review, Wired said the controls on the iPod Shuffle 3 are awkward and counterintuitive. Also, the minute size made it easy to replace your iPod easily. iLounge also criticized the iPod Shuffle 3 for its confusing interface and complicated controls. Third-party headphones would only play music but offered no way to pause, skip, or adjust volume. Following negative feedback, Apple quickly brought back the buttons on the 4th-generation model.
AirPower
AirPower holds a unique place in this list. It is one of those Apple products that were pulled off right before its release. In September 2017, Apple announced AirPower along with the iPhone X. It was a wireless charging mat that promised to charge multiple devices, like an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The idea was interesting because you could charge multiple devices simultaneously, placed anywhere on the mat. At that time, Apple said the product would arrive sometime in 2018.
However, in 2019, Apple canceled AirPower because it did not meet the company's hardware standards. Apple's hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, commented that "After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have canceled the project."
Actually, there were some engineering issues with AirPower. First was the complex manufacturing of the unique multi-coil architecture. Second, there were hardware and software bugs with the communication between AirPower and devices placed on the mat. Also, Apple could not resolve heat management and overheating problems. AirPower used multiple overlapping charging coils, so users can place their devices anywhere on the mat. However, this design generated excessive heat, causing performance issues.