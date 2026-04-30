Here's Who Really Owns All Of The Major Tech Brands

Technology has become an integral part of how we live. For work and play, we rely on our smartphones, computers, and other tech-powered devices. Today, many of the world's biggest companies are built around technology. They shape everything for us, from communication to entertainment to how businesses operate.

Major tech brands may appear to be fierce competitors — Apple versus Samsung, Google versus Meta, and so on — but behind the scenes, the reality is far more interconnected. Many of the biggest tech brands are not independent. Most of them, in fact, are controlled by the same handful of powerful companies and stakeholders. The truth behind who owns the biggest tech brands in the world isn't just trivia. It reveals a lot about the brands and what they sell. From social media giants to gaming and cloud platforms, we'll take a closer look at who really owns the brands whose products we use every day.