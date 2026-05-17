Megapixels Aren't The Most Important Feature Of A Camera - Here's Why

Megapixels aren't always the be-all, end-all metric for camera quality that many manufacturers and marketing types make them out to be, even at the largest extremes. In fact, counterintuitive as it may be, too many megapixels can actually be somewhat of a hindrance, leading to large file sizes, slow transfers, and less space on your device for other media. This is especially true at the consumer level, where phones have eliminated the need for a budget digital camera, and most of the pics taken with them aren't intended to be the centerpiece of a magazine feature or need to capture a subject in exacting, microscopic detail.

There are also cases where more megapixels can actually lead to a lower final image quality. This is especially true if you're outputting an image to another device, like a printer or a website. Many of these destination outputs will automatically resize an image. Depending on how intelligent the downsizing algorithm is, key pixels may get trimmed out if there's an abundance, leading to a loss of detail.