Change These 4 Samsung Camera Settings Now For Better Photos

While devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S26 Ultra have a whopping 200-megapixel camera for remarkable shots, they aren't actually set to use the maximum resolution by default. In fact, if you're snapping photos without touching any of the settings, you're likely working with a resolution that's significantly lower than you could be. Fortunately, changing to max resolution is easy to do.

Open your device camera, and in the top right, you should see four icons, one of which is "12M" (12 megapixels). Tap on it, and you should see additional options, such as 50M and 200M — for 50 megapixels and 200 megapixels, respectively. Choose one of the higher settings for better quality pics. The higher the resolution and quality, the more space each photo takes up, which is why this setting is lower by default. If you have another Galaxy series device below S25, this setting still exists and will provide comparable quality options.

You should also know that your Samsung device won't preserve this setting each time you return to the camera, which means you have to keep selecting it if you want to use the higher resolutions. You can make this a permanent change by opening the menu (the four dots in a square in the bottom right) > settings (gear icon), then scrolling down to Settings to keep. Select the toggle next to High picture resolutions, and your chosen resolution should remain persistent.