Do Ethernet Splitters Reduce Network Speed?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever gone through Amazon looking for Ethernet cables or other networking hardware, you've absolutely come across Ethernet splitters at some point. However, while Ethernet cables can do more than you think, products like splitters aren't at all what they say on the tin. In fact, you're probably really looking for a network switch. Ethernet splitters, for the most part, actually slow your connections down because of how they're built.

Splitters turn one Ethernet connection into two by splitting the signal, but they halve the current signal instead of doubling it. Older splitters will almost certainly slow speeds down as they rely on 10 Mbps and 100 Mbps connections, forcing your speeds down to those levels. More recent devices, like those from UGreen, appear to get around this by serving as a pint-sized Ethernet switch rather than a splitter.

When faster connections became the norm, the issue with Ethernet splitters became more prominent. As speeds increased, Ethernet splitters couldn't physically keep up, as the hardware has a maximum speed of 100 Mbps. As such, it's better to consider a network switch, which can support a much faster, more modern connection without losing speed.