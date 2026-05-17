5 Cheap Ways To Upgrade Your Apple AirPods Max 2

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Apple recently released the new AirPods Max 2, which BGR reviewed. While these headphones still look much like their predecessors, they have a few extra perks thanks to two H2 chips available inside the earcups. For example, this processor unlocks new benefits like Live Translation, improved Active Noise Cancelling, and a more natural Transparency mode. If you recently bought these very expensive headphones, or you just upgraded from the previous generation, there are a few ways to make them even better with cheap accessories, like earcup protectors, a proper carrying case, and more.

After all, if you spent over $500 to get these premium headphones, you want them to last for as long as possible, and to look as good as possible. Thankfully, there are several accessories you can get for a fraction of this product's price, which will not only make these headphones feel unique, but a lot better, as you can expand how you use them, their longevity, and more.

Additionally, since Apple took almost six years to release a second-generation of AirPods Max, it's possible that the company will take a while to launch a redesigned version of its premium headphones that could, perhaps, address the issues users complain the most about, like the carrying case, the weight of the device, and the lack of exclusive features compared to other AirPods earbuds.