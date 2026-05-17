5 Cheap Ways To Upgrade Your Apple AirPods Max 2
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Apple recently released the new AirPods Max 2, which BGR reviewed. While these headphones still look much like their predecessors, they have a few extra perks thanks to two H2 chips available inside the earcups. For example, this processor unlocks new benefits like Live Translation, improved Active Noise Cancelling, and a more natural Transparency mode. If you recently bought these very expensive headphones, or you just upgraded from the previous generation, there are a few ways to make them even better with cheap accessories, like earcup protectors, a proper carrying case, and more.
After all, if you spent over $500 to get these premium headphones, you want them to last for as long as possible, and to look as good as possible. Thankfully, there are several accessories you can get for a fraction of this product's price, which will not only make these headphones feel unique, but a lot better, as you can expand how you use them, their longevity, and more.
Additionally, since Apple took almost six years to release a second-generation of AirPods Max, it's possible that the company will take a while to launch a redesigned version of its premium headphones that could, perhaps, address the issues users complain the most about, like the carrying case, the weight of the device, and the lack of exclusive features compared to other AirPods earbuds.
Earcup protectors
Many AirPods Max owners bet on protective earcups. They're great to minimize daily scuffs and ensure these headphones last long. For example, whenever you take off AirPods Max from its Smart Case, they usually knock against each other. Besides that, there are other design flaws that can make your headphones look bad over the years, like the mesh headband, or even the earcushions, depending on the color that you choose and how you use these headphones.
That said, something like Mindresy's AirPods Max earcup protector set can be a great investment for as little as $13.99. This brand offers a silicone earpad cover, clear TPU earcups cover, a silicone headband cover, and silicone top cover to ensure the mesh of your AirPods Max lasts for longer, while you can still rock them around without making the product look ugly.
There are several other brands that offer earcups for AirPods Max, and since the original model, the USB-C version, and the second generation all have the same look, it means you don't need to look for a specific accessory, as the compatibility is universal, which means you can ensure that your AirPods Max continue to look good while still being protected against everyday life.
Proper carrying case
Imagine a world where Apple's Smart Case wouldn't necessarily need you to carry AirPods Max by its headband? If you could imagine that world, then you're probably thinking about something like Yinke's Smart Case. For years, users have complained that the lack of a power button on AirPods Max is an issue, and that the Smart Case can sometimes fail to put the headphones into sleep mode. Besides that, whenever you're traveling with them, you need to be extra careful with the headband mesh, as there's nothing protecting it, and the AirPods Max can take a lot of space in your backpack, as they do not fold like Beats headphones.
With that in mind, Yinke created a very nice protective case that starts at $32,99. While, obviously, protecting your AirPods Max against external objects, it can also put the AirPods into sleep mode in ultra-low-power state. That said, you can ensure your AirPods Max isn't losing battery while still being protected against damages and scratches.
Made out of soft velvet lining, it has double zipper design, and it uses an EVA hard shell, which the company says is waterproof, shockproof, and anti-scratch. The case also has a compartment for a cable and a power brick, meaning you can always take everything you need on-the-go with this case.
USB-C to Audio Cable
AirPods Max 2 truly supports Lossless, and users can take advantage of it by using the USB-C to USB-C cable available inside the box of these headphones. This perk can be enjoyed on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and other streaming services, as long as you change the specific service's settings and let the song be streamed in that quality.
However, if you want to expand the number of devices you can connect to AirPods Max and still have proper audio quality, then Apple's USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter is the best accessory you can get. Apple's USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Cable makes connection between AirPods Max and other 3.5 mm audio sources a lot easier, as it supports audio-in and audio-out ports from both sides.
This cable allows users to link an iPhone or iPad to speakers equipped with 3.5 mm ports. With AirPods Max, for example, the cable delivers ultra-low latency comparable to internal speakers, ensuring a high-quality experience for content creation and gaming. In other words, you can get an uncompromising musical experience with third-party devices by using this cable as the bridge from the analog world to Apple's AirPods Max 2 technologies.
Fun stickers
What's a better way to upgrade your AirPods Max than giving them a bit of style? To make these headphones even more unique, you could add fun stickers to them. While you need to be careful about the kind of stickers you place in the earcups, there are several users that put the stickers on top of them. This way, you can have very artsy AirPods Max without messing with the earcups. Besides that, even Apple promotes stickers on its products, as there was an ad in South Korea with iPhone 17 Pro users adding several cute stickers to the camera plateau.
For example, a brand specialized in 3D stickers is Burga, and you could use them on both AirPods Max 2 or the iPhone 17 Pro series. Costing $11.95, the company has coffee-themed, run club-themed, and more artsy stickers that could work well with any color of iPhone or AirPods.
Of course, users can also find stickers in several other online and physical stores, such as Suatelier, Appree, Muji, Junku, Etsy, AliExpress, Temu, and more. Users just need to look for "3D phone stickers" online, or in these stores' sticker sections and see which sticker style gels the most with their vibe.
AppleCare protection
Last but not least, if you already spent a ton of money with AirPods Max 2, you might as well get an AppleCare plan. In the U.S., Apple offers two different plans: AppleCare+, which can be charged $2.99 monthly or $29.99/yearly. It offers unlimited repairs for accidents, 24/7 priority support from Apple, and Express Replacement Service, which means you can get a replacement pair while the company fixes the model you currently own, or AppleCare One.
With AppleCare One, which was first unveiled last year, this subscription-based service costs $19.99/monthly, and includes all the AppleCare+ benefits for up to three products. Besides that, Apple offers theft and loss coverage for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch with up to three claims every 12 months, and additional products for $5.99/each.
With that in mind, if you want your AirPods Max to feel as new as possible, keeping them under AppleCare can be a great option in case you start to experience some of the most common AirPods Max issues, like condensation inside the earcups, issues with charging the product, or battery just draining too fast.