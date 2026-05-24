The One Rule You Should Follow To Avoid Damaging Your PC

If you have a desktop, one of the most important things to know for its maintenance is to never place it directly on the floor. Although it might seem like an acceptable alternative for those who don't have enough space on their desks, you might be harming your computer's performance by doing so. This is because, being on the floor, it can overheat over time due to dust.

The problem is that, since it's far from your sight, it's easy to forget that this can happen. So, at first, your desktop might even turn on and run games normally for a while, but it will still be working harder due to dust buildup and compromised airflow. This overheating can, in fact, shorten the lifespan of several important components of your PC.

The good news is that if you want to extend the lifespan of your graphics card or processor, it's relatively simple. Even if you don't have extra space on your desk to leave the case there, there are some alternatives that don't cost that much.