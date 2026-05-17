The Reason American Spacecraft Land In The Ocean – But Russian Ones Don't

While not as visually striking as a rocket launching and curving as it blasts off into space, the splashdown is an equally important part of American space exploration. However, since the days of the Soviet space program, Russian Soyuz spacecraft have been designed to land in open fields. This difference in how American and Russian space missions end may seem strange or something brought on by a stubborn Cold War-era desire to do things differently, but there's a very simple explanation that has to do with geography.

It may sound obvious, but the United States has more access to the ocean than Russia, which is why NASA launches its rockets on or near the coast and lands them via splashdown. Since 1961, American crewed and uncrewed spacecraft have made it back to Earth using parachutes to slow their descent and the ocean to absorb the impact. From there, NASA and the U.S. military work together to bring the spacecraft and its crew out of the water and back to shore.

Only once has a crewed Russian mission ended in a splashdown: 1976's Soyuz 23. Even then, the water landing was an accident that nearly killed its two crew members, who ended up stuck in a partially frozen lake for around nine hours.