Why Rockets Never Launch In The Middle Of The US

Launching rockets in real life is nothing like launching spaceships in sci-fi movies and shows. You need a ton of space — get too close and your non-heat resistant equipment will melt. The U.S. has several rocket sites, most of which are located on or near the coastlines. NASA didn't build these platforms in the middle of the map because it was too costly, but because it's too dangerous.

NASA and spaceflight government agencies around the globe hand-picked launch sites near oceans in order to minimize the risks for civilians. Plus, many rocket trajectories take spaceships over water instead of land. That way, should something go wrong mid-flight (e.g., the rocket explodes), any debris will crash relatively harmlessly into open waters instead of on top of populated areas.

Unfortunately, this practice isn't foolproof. Depending on where and when a rocket malfunctions, commercial flights might need to divert course to avoid oncoming debris. Plus, sometimes a rocket can pose a threat to civilians even during an otherwise flawless launch. In 2018, a rocket in China took off and successfully reached space and detached its booster unit as intended, but because an engineer got their math wrong, the component landed outside a small village and exploded upon impact. Nobody was hurt, but this event highlights the dangers rockets pose to the general populace whenever gravity regains control.