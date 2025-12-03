For the first time since 1961, a critical failure with its primary launch pad has rendered Russia's space agency — Roscosmos — incapable of launching manned space missions. After the successful launch of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft on November 27, 2025, a part of the launchpad collapsed. A service platform improperly secured fell into an exhaust trench below it. The space agency publicly responded that the damage was detected and acknowledged, but that the launchpad's condition is currently being assessed. "All necessary backup components are available for restoration, and the damage will be repaired in the near future." The important point here is that the damaged launchpad, known as Launch Pad 6 at Site 31 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome facility, is currently the only one used by the space agency for manned missions, which hinders future plans significantly, including future launches for the Russian Orbital Station.

Another launch was planned for December 20 from the same site — the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft — carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-28 launch carried a three-person crew, including two Russian astronauts and NASA's Chris Williams, safely to the ISS. The shuttle and its launch were completed with no complications, and the occupants were transferred to ISS as planned. The question now is how long the damage will take to be repaired, with some claiming it could take years. Russia's rocket engine has been stuck in a predicament, with space programs having been challenged for some time now, courtesy of Western sanctions heavily damaging its access to new technologies and funding.