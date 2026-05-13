5 Binge-Worthy Amazon Prime Video Shows You Can't Turn Off
One of the toughest contenders to knock Netflix off the top spot among the best streaming services out there is Amazon Prime Video. It has conjured some pretty beloved shows that scooped audiences by the millions while costing around the same amount to make. With the likes of "The Rings of Power" and "Fallout" drawing in viewers by the bucketload, and even one-man neck-snapper "Reacher" getting plenty of attention, there's clearly a lot to be had over on Prime Video. But just like every other streaming service at your disposal, there are also those truly top-level golden nuggets that, before you know it, will have you binging through to the finale.
From mainstream hits to cult comedy gut-busters, we've gathered together a good pile of programming that can help you pass the time, and if you're lucky, might just become brand-new favorites that are worth going back to. If you want to laugh, cry, and be terrified of milk-obsessed madmen, we absolutely have you covered. To start things off, we're going to one of the heaviest hitters that Prime Video has ever swung with, and it's frankly a shame that it'll soon be coming to an end.
The Boys
When the world was caught up in a severe swirl of superhero stories, Prime Video gave us what might go down as one of the greatest comic book adaptations ever put on television. "Supernatural" showrunner Eric Kripke, along with producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, brought the world of "The Boys" to life in gory and often hilariously offensive fashion. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis, Karl Urban leads the titular team, who make it their mission to expose the world of supes and their sordid activities hidden from the public eye. Standing or occasionally hovering in their way is Antony Starr's Homelander, an unhinged Superman sort with a god complex who is the scene-stealing villain of the show.
Often keeping its thumb on the pulse of current affairs with alarming accuracy, "The Boys" is an off-the-rails saga about absolute power corrupting absolutely, doing so through some truly heinous and jaw-dropping set pieces that often end in a pile of mulch in a world where heroes are hard to come by. Although there might be a series of spin-offs branching off from this world of F-bomb-dropping bad guys, it's the flagship story that is undoubtedly Prime Video's best bit of work and won't be topped anytime soon.
Fleabag
The show that put Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the map remains one of the greatest comedy series on all of Amazon Prime. Adapted from the stage play of the same name, "Fleabag" follows a nameless singleton as she tries to navigate the pressures of London life and the demands of her family. This treacherous story of bedroom bumbling and awkward family get-togethers is a showcase of Waller-Bridge's remarkable writing style, as she breaks the fourth wall and journeys from grieving over her late friend to an encounter with a man who's as complicated as she is.
Adding to the ferociously funny world are Olivia Colman, Fiona Shaw, Jamie Demetriou, and Kristen Scott Thomas. The real highlight, though, is the chemistry between Bridge and Andrew Scott's simply named Hot Priest, which is one for the record books. The latter breaks through her barrier and puts a stop to her often comical bouts of casual hookups and drinking. What follows is a bittersweet romance story that hits like a gut punch. If you somehow haven't seen "Fleabag" and are worried you won't have time, don't fret. The two seasons in this show are composed of 30-minute episodes, and you won't know what to do with yourself once they're done. Don't worry, though, it'll pass.
Jack Ryan
Plenty of A-listers have tried to take on the role of Jack Ryan, with Harrison Ford previously being the only one who did more than one term as Tom Clancy's political hero. Finally, in 2018, "The Office" star John Krasinski stepped into the shoes of the CIA analyst and carried the role for four incredible seasons. Prior to his work on Prime's "Jack Ryan," Krasinski had taken on an action-focused role in "13 Hours" and directed and starred in "A Quiet Place." Here, he does an effortless job meeting all the demands of this legendary literary hero role, but he's backed by some decent talent as well.
Any spy-like hero deserves some assistance in the field, and Krasinski's Ryan is helped on his world-saving missions by "The Wire's" Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as the consistently welcome Mike November, who feels like the Felix Leiter to Ryan's Bond. Even on his own, though, Krasinski has enough charm and charisma to have earned the status of being the best Jack Ryan we've ever had. Once you're done with the four consistently brilliant seasons, you'll be rewarded with a new feature-length film: "Jack Ryan: Ghost War" is heading to Prime Video on May 20, 2026.
Catastrophe
"Fleabag" isn't the only comedy from across the pond that's worth lining up on Prime Video. Not earning quite as much attention as "Fleabag" (but then, what else could, really?), "Catastrophe" was a sitcom penned by "Bad Sisters" scribe Sharon Horgan and "Deadpool's" Rob Delaney, who both play the lead roles in the Emmy-nominated series. Delaney plays Rob, an American ad exec who bumps into Horgan's Sharon on a night out in London. One drink leads to another, and before they know it, a hangover from hell sees Sharon become pregnant and the two turning their lives upside down for the good of the unexpected family they're about to become a part of.
With supporting talent composed of Ashley Jensen ("Extras") along with the late, great Carrie Fisher playing Rob's mother, Mia, this really is a forgotten laugh factory of a show that displays with blistering honesty the complications that can come with love and relationships. Despite debuting over a decade ago, there are some pressure points that Horgan and Delaney's writing tackles in "Catastrophe" that still hold up today. Much like "Fleabag," this brilliantly funny love story is short and sweet. Spanning a mere four seasons at six episodes each, it's easy to get through — and once you're done, you'll be recommending to friends another classic that not nearly enough people have seen.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Rarely are remakes better than the original movie. Thankfully, in the case of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," the Prime Video show feels like one that stands on its own — something totally separate from the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie action rom-com — and comes off better for it. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine ("Blue Eye Samurai"), the series follows a pair of young secret agents who are forced to pose as a married couple for a mysterious organization. Understandably, the fake Mr. and Mrs. are wary of each other until feelings start to grow and they become a legitimate couple. The problem with that is that it sparks all the usual trappings of a relationship, interspersed with highly dangerous covert operations.
Glover and Erskine are a ridiculously cool pair of assassins who get the hots for one another and cross paths with a host of incredible cameos in every episode. Alexander Skarsgård, Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, and Glover's own mother, Beverly, are just some of the appearances that drop through the action-packed and super-witty show that ends in an emotionally charged finale. Prime Video has already confirmed that an all-new Mr. and Mrs. Smith will be taking on a mission in a new season. Do some recon and see how good the first ones are right away.