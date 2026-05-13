5 Binge-Worthy Amazon Prime Video Shows You Can't Turn Off

One of the toughest contenders to knock Netflix off the top spot among the best streaming services out there is Amazon Prime Video. It has conjured some pretty beloved shows that scooped audiences by the millions while costing around the same amount to make. With the likes of "The Rings of Power" and "Fallout" drawing in viewers by the bucketload, and even one-man neck-snapper "Reacher" getting plenty of attention, there's clearly a lot to be had over on Prime Video. But just like every other streaming service at your disposal, there are also those truly top-level golden nuggets that, before you know it, will have you binging through to the finale.

From mainstream hits to cult comedy gut-busters, we've gathered together a good pile of programming that can help you pass the time, and if you're lucky, might just become brand-new favorites that are worth going back to. If you want to laugh, cry, and be terrified of milk-obsessed madmen, we absolutely have you covered. To start things off, we're going to one of the heaviest hitters that Prime Video has ever swung with, and it's frankly a shame that it'll soon be coming to an end.