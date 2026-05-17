The 3 Hidden Costs Of Buying A Smart Watch

Again, you may be looking into smartwatches for a range of reasons. Perhaps you're looking for a device that can help you track your health and fitness. If so, you should be aware that, to use all of a device's fitness-tracking capabilities, you might have to subscribe to a service or app like Fitbit. Even if you can access some of the features at no extra cost, a subscription is often necessary to fully take advantage of what the device can do.

Account for the specific reasons you're thinking about buying a smartwatch before placing an order. Research how your planned usage of the device may affect how much you spend on additional services in the long run. While these added expenses might be worth it to you to maximize your enjoyment of a smartwatch, you don't want them to take you by surprise.

None of this is meant to discourage anyone from buying a smartwatch. As noted at the outset, these devices can be quite useful. You should simply know what you're getting into when investing in any piece of tech. That involves learning about potential hidden costs. In the meantime, if your next smartwatch won't be your first, it could also be helpful to look into ways to use or repurpose an old smartwatch instead of letting it collect dust.