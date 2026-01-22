5 Uses For Your Old Smartwatches

One of the best things about Android is that it's open-source, and this holds true for Wear OS (since it is based on Android, after all). This is how the custom ROM scene grew so large during Android's infancy, and it's also how a custom firmware for Wear OS devices came to be. It's called AsteroidOS, and so far it supports 22 older Wear OS devices (with five more supported as experimental), from the fairly popular TicWatch Pro to the more obscure, generic devices running the MTK6580 chip. Basically, if you have an old Wear OS or Android Wear device, there's a chance you can breathe new life into that smartwatch with AsteroidOS.

Of course, there are a few caveats. Not every watch offers full functionality when using AsteroidOS, which is based on Linux, rather than Android. There's a convenient chart on the site that shows what is and isn't working for each supported watch. Features like NFC, GPS, or even a cellular connection may not function fully, or at all. This has always been a negative when sideloading new firmware on old hardware. But at the end of the day, if your watch has already aged out and is no longer supported by its manufacturer, you may be better off installing your own firmware via AsteroidOS to hold back the tide of inoperability. Bonus: The OS is supported by an active community.

Plus, you gain freedom by taking control of your smartwatch's software: AsteroidOS provides control over your data, ensuring better privacy than stock firmware options.