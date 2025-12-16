4 Clever Uses For Your Old Apple Watch

Having the opportunity to upgrade a device is pretty exciting — especially when you're cracking the cellophane on a new Apple product. Getting ahold of something like the Apple Watch Series 11 can be a fun experience, but then the challenge of finding a use for your old device arises. You can properly recycle or sell it, of course, but it's worth knowing that there's some other options available.

Taking a look at the list below, your old Apple Watch can be fantastic for a grandparent, help you sleep at night, act as a backup for certain activities, or even be transformed into a retro-looking Apple product. Most of these ideas will simply require having the Apple Watch, but at least one idea does involve purchasing an extra accessory. We also did our best to let you know when certain ideas may require additional research regarding the specific model of your Apple Watch.

From Apple Watch features that might fly under people's radars, to watchOS 26 providing plenty of reasons to upgrade, getting a new one certainly isn't a bad decision — but there's still plenty of experiences to be had with your old one. Check out the ideas below to see if any of them can spark a bit of creativity for your old device, as an Apple Watch wasting away in a sock drawer somewhere isn't ideal.