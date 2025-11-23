5 Essential Apple Watch Apps You Need To Start Using
Arguably the best Apple Watch apps are first-party ones from Apple that come pre-loaded on the Watch. I can't imagine living without apps like Wallet, Workout, and Music. But there are others from Apple as well as third-party providers that are worth downloading to the wrist-worn device. These range from functional to entertainment, communications to navigation. Remember, this device is on you 24/7. Rather than always grabbing for your phone, tuck it away, explore the world, and use the Watch when you need assistance instead.
There are tons of great free Apple Watch apps you can download to the device. But a few are essential. Most recently, for example, Apple finally launched the WhatsApp messaging app for Apple Watch, compatible with models dating back to Series 4, SE, and SE 2. For navigating, the Apple Maps experience on Apple Watch is perfect for walking directions. Organizers will love Todoist, and Spotify Premium members will get tremendous value with the Watch app. If you travel often to foreign countries, you'll be amazed at how much you use the Translate app, which got an upgrade with watchOS 26.
WhatsApp keeps you connected
One of the newest additions is WhatsApp, which has been a long time coming to Apple Watch. Along with being able to send and receive messages from the app right from your wrist, you can also now send message reactions, voice messages, photos, stickers, and more. If someone calls you from WhatsApp, you'll get a notification on your wrist indicating who's calling. While you can't yet answer a WhatsApp call from your Apple Watch like you can with a cellular call coming from a connected iPhone (or with a Cellular edition watch), you can at least decline or silence it.
The limited functionality (for now) also includes the ability to view your chat history. But since this Apple Watch app is new, it's likely that new features will be rolled out over time. The fact that it's supported on models as old as the Apple Watch Series 4, which was released way back in 2018, is great news for those who are still clinging to their legacy models.
Todoist is an organizer's dream
We're all so busy nowadays, so the more apps we can use to help keep track of appointments, deadlines, and to-do lists, the better. Todoist is widely considered to be among the best, perfect for both individuals and teams or families. From your iPhone or the watch itself, you can input important information in the daily calendar, set reminders, check off tasks as you complete them, even add new tasks using voice commands.
With the app on your Apple Watch, you can view all the daily appointments and get reminders on your wrist so you don't have to keep checking your phone. Tasks are synced across your devices, so if you reschedule a meeting on your Apple Watch, the new time will show in the desktop app and vice versa. This is the perfect app for Type-A personalities and list-makers, whether it's to keep track of the kids and their frantic sports schedules, doctor's appointments, work meetings, or all of the above.
Spotify unlocks offline music
Apple Music is great, but if you already have playlists you love on Spotify, it's worth adding the app to your Apple Watch. If you have a premium subscription, you can not only stream tunes directly from the watch (with your connected iPhone nearby or a Cellular version) but also download music and podcasts for offline listening. If you go for runs and prefer to leave your phone at home or in the locker at the gym, this is a convenient way to still be able to listen, connecting the Watch directly to a pair of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds. For commuters, it's also a convenient way to listen to tunes on the way home or to your destination without eating into cellular data.
If you don't have a premium account, you can still use the Spotify app on your Apple Watch as a controller for playback from your connected phone.
Apple Maps walking directions are a game-changer
Apple Maps is always improving, most recently bringing new Apple Maps updates via iOS 26. Along with using it on your phone and via Apple CarPlay, Apple Maps is really useful on Apple Watch. Start navigating from the iPhone app or the watch itself then follow turn-by-turn directions. It vibrates when there's a turn coming up so you know when to glance over at your wrist.
I use this feature when walking in unfamiliar areas, including a recent trip to Spain. You can leave your phone in your pocket or bag to remain hands-free, raising your wrist to know your next move along the route. The on-screen map even shows things like upcoming stop signs. Choose the map view with a moving blue dot representing you walking along the route or opt for step-by-step directions, like "in 400 meters, turn right." Swipe down and you'll see the name of the destination, distance, estimated time it will take to get there, and even a call button if applicable so you can let them know you're running late.
Translate for travelers
For travelers, the translation app on Apple Watch can be invaluable. Set the origin language and the language to which you want it to translate. Tap the microphone icon, say what you want, and the watch will show and audibly dictate the translated message so you can either let the person hear what it says or show them the text. This might be at a restaurant to confirm if the dessert has peanuts because you're allergic, to find out where the nearest public restroom is, or to get directions. I used this app on a recent trip to Spain and it was a lifesaver.
watchOS 26 adds Live Translation, so you can translate iMessages from the origin language to another in real time. It only works with iPhones that have Apple Intelligence, which includes iPhone 15 Pro and up, but it's seamless. If a colleague or family member overseas sends a message in their native language, you get the translated version. Reply in your native language, and they see the response in theirs. The world is your oyster when it comes to Apple Watch apps. But if you're looking for a good starting point, these are must-haves.