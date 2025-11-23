5 Essential Apple Watch Apps You Need To Start Using

Arguably the best Apple Watch apps are first-party ones from Apple that come pre-loaded on the Watch. I can't imagine living without apps like Wallet, Workout, and Music. But there are others from Apple as well as third-party providers that are worth downloading to the wrist-worn device. These range from functional to entertainment, communications to navigation. Remember, this device is on you 24/7. Rather than always grabbing for your phone, tuck it away, explore the world, and use the Watch when you need assistance instead.

There are tons of great free Apple Watch apps you can download to the device. But a few are essential. Most recently, for example, Apple finally launched the WhatsApp messaging app for Apple Watch, compatible with models dating back to Series 4, SE, and SE 2. For navigating, the Apple Maps experience on Apple Watch is perfect for walking directions. Organizers will love Todoist, and Spotify Premium members will get tremendous value with the Watch app. If you travel often to foreign countries, you'll be amazed at how much you use the Translate app, which got an upgrade with watchOS 26.