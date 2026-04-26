5 Cheaper Android Smartwatch Alternatives To The Apple Watch In 2026

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In late 2025, the Apple Watch Series 11 was launched alongside the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the budget Apple Watch SE 3. But despite being the middle child at the time of its announcement, the Apple Watch Series 11 is anything but cheap. It starts at $399, which might not sound like a lot if you understand that Apple is simply not a cheap smartwatch brand.

Advantages of the Apple Watch Series 11 include being able to track a variety of health and fitness metrics and the ability to receive hypertension notifications when signs of chronic high blood pressure are detected. Like any typical smartwatch, it can act as an extension of your phone by enabling you to text, call, and stay updated on the latest notifications. But if you care about getting value for your money and want an Android smartwatch that will give you some, if not all, of the goodies the Watch Series 11 offers without its $399 price tag, then you're in luck.

That's because cheaper Android smartwatches do exist, and we've scoured the web to find solid options. Some of the options we've listed have a strong feature set that can give the Apple Watch Series 11 a run for its money. We used Amazon as the go-to site to find Android smartwatches that are cheaper than the Apple Watch's $399 price without any discount applied. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.