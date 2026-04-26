5 Cheaper Android Smartwatch Alternatives To The Apple Watch In 2026
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In late 2025, the Apple Watch Series 11 was launched alongside the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the budget Apple Watch SE 3. But despite being the middle child at the time of its announcement, the Apple Watch Series 11 is anything but cheap. It starts at $399, which might not sound like a lot if you understand that Apple is simply not a cheap smartwatch brand.
Advantages of the Apple Watch Series 11 include being able to track a variety of health and fitness metrics and the ability to receive hypertension notifications when signs of chronic high blood pressure are detected. Like any typical smartwatch, it can act as an extension of your phone by enabling you to text, call, and stay updated on the latest notifications. But if you care about getting value for your money and want an Android smartwatch that will give you some, if not all, of the goodies the Watch Series 11 offers without its $399 price tag, then you're in luck.
That's because cheaper Android smartwatches do exist, and we've scoured the web to find solid options. Some of the options we've listed have a strong feature set that can give the Apple Watch Series 11 a run for its money. We used Amazon as the go-to site to find Android smartwatches that are cheaper than the Apple Watch's $399 price without any discount applied. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
The Galaxy Watch 8 is not only a compelling alternative because of its slightly cheaper price tag, but it also offers plenty of health and fitness features, meaning you won't miss out on a lot if you decide to go for it. It starts at $349.99, which isn't as big a difference from the price of Apple's alternative at just about $50 less. However, the price history shows that Samsung offers regular discounts on the Galaxy Watch 8, and it has been sold for as low as $239.99 in the past.
Some of the features that you get include a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display, 32 GB of storage, a 325 mAh battery, and Bluetooth support. This watch can track a handful of health and fitness metrics, including blood oxygen, body temperature, sleep quality, and workouts, and it comes with safety features like fall detection and SOS alerts. It has Google's Gemini assistant and a Running Coach app to help you improve your runs.
The Watch 8 has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, and users appreciate its ease of use, abundant features, fast charging support, and excellent build quality. However, some say it doesn't have the best battery life, and others found the wristband on the 40 mm variant too small.
Google Pixel Watch 4
The Google Pixel Watch 4 rivals the Apple Watch Series 11, and it launched at a slightly lower price. This watch starts at $349.99, similar to the Galaxy Watch 8, and you might even find it at a lower price than the MSRP if you time your purchase well. As one of the best smartwatches on the market, the Pixel Watch 4 has plenty to offer feature-wise. First, with Gemini on board, we found it to be the most intelligent Android smartwatch you can buy in our Google Pixel Watch 4 review.
It's powered by a 325 mAh battery and promises over 30 hours of battery life under normal use, six hours more than what the Apple Watch claims. The watch is packed with a variety of health-related sensors, and it can track your heart rate, skin temperature, stress levels, blood oxygen, and sleep. It can also track cycles as well as detect crashes and falls. For the active type, it comes in handy when exercising with over 40 exercise modes. This watch is also water-resistant up to 164 feet and comes with 32 GB of storage.
With a 4.6-star rating from over 700 reviews, some users say it's a great value for money, reliable, and has excellent battery life, while others appreciate the built-in health and fitness tracking features. But multiple users highlight issues with sleep tracking, and some report issues with the software.
Fitbit Sense 2
Considering the brand is now owned by Google itself, another cheap Android smartwatch alternative to the Apple Watch is the Fitbit Sense 2. It originally launched with an MSRP of $299.99, but the base price has since been slashed to just $249.95, roughly $150 less than the starting price of the Apple Watch Series 11. Even better, if you factor in the deals that Fitbit regularly offers on this smartwatch, you shouldn't be surprised if you snag it at half the price of the Apple Watch or even lower. Despite its lower price, the Fitbit Sense 2 comes packed with a variety of features.
For starters, you can link the watch with your phone to stay up to date with your texts, calls, and app notifications through the gadget's 1.58-inch display. Health tracking capabilities are built in, and this watch can monitor your stress, sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG, and skin temperature. It's compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and promises up to six days of battery life on a full charge of its 162 mAh battery.
For the active type, this watch offers over 40 exercise modes, is water resistant up to 164 feet, and will automatically track your physical activities throughout the day. The Fitbit Sense 2 has earned an "Amazon's Choice" label and currently boasts a 4.1 rating out of 5 with over 9,700 reviews. Buyers praise its ease of use, water-resistance capability, battery life, and build quality. But some users report durability issues, and some say they had to constantly reconnect the watch to their phones.
OnePlus Watch 2R
Running on Google's Android-based Wear OS under the hood, the OnePlus Watch 2R has a listing price of $229.99 on Amazon, roughly $170 cheaper than the Apple Watch. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and always-on display support. You get 2 GB of memory and storage is 32 GB, half the 64 GB that the Apple Watch offers, but it should be enough to hold the various apps you may want to download. This watch is powered by a 500 mAh battery, and OnePlus promises up to 100 hours of runtime on a full charge under normal use or up to 48 hours when subjected to intense use.
The watch has fast charging support, and the company claims that a quick 10-minute charge should give you 24 hours of uptime. It supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and has a GPS built in. It's capable of tracking different kinds of sports such as skiing, badminton, and running. For wellness, the Watch 2R can measure your heart rate, blood oxygen, and VO2 Max. The watch comes with a companion OHealth app that lets you track workouts, view your daily activity, and customize your watch face.
The OnePlus Watch 2R has a 4.5-star rating from over 30 reviewers on Amazon. Buyers say it has fantastic battery life, syncs well with phones, and other users praise its good value for money, lightweight nature, and tracking capabilities. However, some users find it to be too big, especially for women, while others have had Bluetooth connectivity issues.
CMF Watch 3 Pro
If you want a budget smartwatch that goes for about $100, check out the flagship watch from Nothing sub-brand CMF. The CMF Watch 3 Pro is normally listed on Amazon for $99, but Amazon's price history feature shows the smartwatch seeing frequent sales. It's powered by a 350 mAh battery and promises up to 13 days of battery life. The Watch 3 Pro features a circular design with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display at the center of it all, with the watch available in either Dark Gray, Ash Gray, Light Green, or Orange, and over 150 watch faces to choose from.
It's equipped with a suite of sensors, and, thanks to this, it can track your heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, and sleep. It should also be able to track any physical activity that you engage in, as it offers over 130 exercise modes, and you can sync your workout data with apps like Strava, Apple Health, and Google Fit. To ensure the watch isn't damaged by sweat and water splashes when working out, it is IP68-certified. That means it can be immersed in water up to 4.9 feet for 30 minutes without any damage.
The CMF Watch 3 Pro has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon from over 1,600 reviews. Users praise the watch for its long battery life, decent quality, bright screen, customizability, and smooth performance. However, some say it's uncomfortable to wear, and others report issues with charging the watch. Others feel the companion app hurts the experience.
How we selected these cheaper Apple Watch alternatives for Android
With the Apple Watch Series 11 starting at $399, there are many Android smartwatches that sell for cheaper than that on Amazon. However, we didn't just consider the price tag alone when making our selection. In addition to the price, we also checked user reviews to find the options that you're most likely to not regret spending money on.
All five of these smartwatches have a starting MSRP that is lower than the Apple Watch, and they also have solid ratings on Amazon with at least an average of 4.0 out of 5. We've highlighted the pros and cons of each watch to give you a balance of what to expect, but remember that if you're not satisfied with your purchase, you can leverage Amazon's return window to get a replacement or refund.