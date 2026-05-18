Here's Why Your Smart TVs Is Full Of Ads Now

Smart TVs provide a seamless way to watch your favorite shows without having to pay for cable or broadcast. The fact is, though, that no matter which option you choose, you're going to see ads. But you can better control them on a smart TV. Through what is called Automatic Content Recognition, a smart TV can track what you watch, including networks, channels, ads, and programs. Depending on which TV you own, settings like these can be turned off.

Many smart TVs also come equipped with an advertising ID that can be used to present more personalized ads to you. The shows and movies you watch on a smart TV can be used to show customized ads for you. You won't be able to delete or turn off this feature, but in some cases, you can reset it. This will make ads less personalized, at least for some time — you may have to reset this feature every few months.

There's really no getting rid of advertisements entirely on a smart TV. You may be able to go into settings and reduce the amount of ads shown, but they won't truly go away. Whether it's YouTube ads that impact your TV-watching experience or advertisements that take up too much of the screen, unfortunately they're not going anywhere.