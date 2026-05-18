Why NASA's Space Shuttle Hitched Rides On Top Of A Boeing 747

Now retired, the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) were a pair of planes designed to transport orbiters from their landing sites back to Kennedy Space Center throughout the Space Shuttle Program, one of the most expensive space missions of all time. The two planes were Boeing 747s modified to carry massive spacecraft through the air.

While the space shuttle may look like an airplane, it doesn't fly the same way. They lack the turbofan engines typical of commercial planes, and are literally shuttles for people and cargo that use rocket engines to launch and simply glide when it's time to land. So, the 747 stepped in as the space shuttle's transportation between landing and launching sites.

In choosing an aircraft for this job, NASA narrowed its options to the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy and the Boeing 747. It ultimately chose the 747 for two main reasons. First, the design of its wings were better suited for carrying an orbiter. Second, the C-5 Galaxy is a military plane, so NASA would have had to borrow it from the Air Force. Instead, the agency could simply purchase 747s and have complete ownership, an option that became cheaper due to an economic downturn in the 1970s.