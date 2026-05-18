Thermal Paste Vs Pad: Which Is Better For Your PC?

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Thermal paste, the unsung hero of every PC on the planet. Without it, CPUs would burn up. Since its introduction into the PC market, there have been advances in thermal paste tech to ensure that components stay cool, whether that's conductivity or even more recent experiments, like adding in ceramic powder to boost the cooling abilities of the grey sludge. Relatively new on the scene are thermal pads, but tests by experts have found that thermal paste still cools more effectively than pads, thanks to its ability to spread into areas the pad can't.

However, these tests still found that pads were only a few degrees hotter than paste, making the margin of difference thinner than ever. In the last few years, as arguments over how much thermal paste needs to be used raged across the web, thermal pads have entered the scene. In the desktop scene, manufacturer Honeywell's option, PTM7950, has become a recommendation for prospective upgraders and builders.

So much so, major PC YouTube channel, Linus Tech Tips, now sells its own variation on it. Pitched by Honeywell (link will download PDF to your device) as best for "high performance IT/Enterprise computing", PC gaming enthusiasts have started to recommend it as well. Some have found that thermal pads offer an easier method of application on complex hardware like graphics cards.