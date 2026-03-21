15 Of The Most Powerful Desktop CPUs Right Now Ranked By Their Geekbench Score
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As expensive as it may be to buy or upgrade a PC right now — what with the costs of GPUs, SSDs, and memory increasing in the wake of the AI boom — that shouldn't stop you from unlocking the best performance possible, especially if you have the funds to spare. If you're a serious gamer, a heavy-duty editor, or a multitasker who doesn't want your computer to lag for even a single second, then a good desktop CPU can go a long way in helping you unlock the performance you need.
Keep in mind that the most powerful CPUs on the market right now are multi-core processors that use a silly number of cores to ensure that your computer runs smoother than ever. Sure, a single-core CPU may be cheaper, but the trade-off is slower processing speeds and sub-par performance for people who use their PCs for anything other than casual use. This is also why multi-core Geekbench scores for processors are an order of magnitude higher than their single-core counterparts, making them a no-brainer for anyone who prioritizes high speeds and stable performance over anything else.
Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
As impressive as Intel's market dominance has been since the '80s, it also bred a sense of complacency that caused the company to rest on its laurels for far too long. Refusing to invest in OpenAI and being overtaken by companies like NVIDIA and AMD has led to Intel's offerings becoming slightly less appealing in 2026, even if the company has made major strides in an attempt to regain its market dominance. Still, that shouldn't stop people from checking out some of its best processors, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K being a standout offering.
This 24-core CPU has an admirable Geekbench score of 22,540 and a 4 out of 5 rating from PCMag, making it clear why it deserves to be part of Intel's flagship Arrow Lake processor lineup. Intel's power optimizations are one of the biggest highlights here, with this CPU reducing power consumption by up to 150 watts over the previous Raptor Lake generation when performing system-intensive tasks, like gaming and video editing. Multi-threaded performance is also slated to improve by 15%, which is impressive given the aforementioned power optimizations. For the price of $559.77, you'll get your hands on Intel's second-strongest CPU, as scored by Geekbench.
Intel Core i9-14900KS
While the Intel Core i9-14900KS has an amazing Geekbench score of 23,097, it comes at a hefty cost. For many people, the price point of $689.99 isn't justifiable. It doesn't help that the CPU's amazing processing power is offset by its high heat generation. Any demanding action that pushes all cores to their limits causes the processor to reach 212 degrees Fahrenheit before it inevitably throttles. A water cooler can help mitigate this issue, though you'll need a heavy-duty 360-millimeter water cooler instead of a 240-millimeter variant to offset the temperature.
However, in terms of pure performance, there's no denying that the Intel Core i9-14900KS is an absolute beast. Intel's patented Hyper-Threading Technology (HTT) helps this 24-core CPU run its eight performance cores at double capacity, essentially functioning as two cores and increasing the total threads of this CPU to 32 at maximum capacity. What this means is that running CPU-intensive processes and gaming simultaneously will be a cinch with this processor.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X is an absolute behemoth of a desktop CPU. Sure, the $1,199.99 price point seems high, and that's after a 20% discount! However, for this cost, you'll get an ultra-powerful, state-of-the-art processor with 24 high-performance cores. AMD's Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT) technology helps these cores double their output. Unlike the HTT used in the i9-14900KS, this performance boost is applied to all of the Threadripper 7960X's cores, helping you enjoy the power of 48 threads while carrying out a litany of processor-intensive activities.
No wonder this desktop CPU has enjoyed an excellent 23,632 rating on Geekbench. It operates at a clock speed of 4.2 GHz, which can be bumped up to 5.3 GHz in turbo mode. Just keep in mind that this processor has a TDP (Thermal Design Power) of 350 watts, so you'll need a competent cooling unit to keep it running without risking any unexpected shutdowns or — worse — long-term damage to the processor or any other internal components.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX
If 24 cores and 48 threads aren't enough, then extend your budget and get the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX. Its 32 cores are bolstered by SMT technology, increasing its thread count to 64. A 128MB Level 3 (L3) cache minimizes lag and helps hasten communication between the processor and RAM, and its competent 4 GHz frequency can be boosted to 5.3 GHz. On top of this, the Threadripper PRO 7975WX also supports hardware virtualization, making it perfect for people who run virtual machines on their system.
So, it's easy to see why Geekbench was so gracious with its 23,746 score. However, if you have your eyes set on this CPU, keep in mind that it launched at a mind-blowing price point of $3,841.49. Only people who regularly engage in intense CPU activities should be serious about Threadripper PRO 7975WX, especially since you'll also need to invest in a competent cooling unit to offset its 350-watt TDP.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X
With a Geekbench score of 23,771 and a score of 4.5 out of 5 on PCMag, there's no denying that the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X is one of the best-performing desktop CPUs you can get your hands on. For the performance it delivers, you may be surprised to learn that this processor is currently retailing at $1,999.99. That's a middle-tier price these days, and it delivers tremendous performance in its segment
The list of features this 32-core processor boasts is endless. Support for PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) 5.0 means that you can attach the best SSDs and GPUs to unlock higher transfer speeds and help these next-gen components operate at maximum capacity. The 32MB L2 cache and 128MB L3 cache help the Threadripper 7970X run smoothly. Keep in mind that the Threadripper series isn't built for gaming (although it is no slouch in this department) and is better suited for demanding workstations.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX
AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU series is truly fantastic, and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX is no exception. The first thing you'll notice about this processor is its whopping 96 cores. No, you didn't misread that — this behemoth of a desktop CPU far outshines any Intel competitor... but that doesn't make the Threadripper PRO 7995WX a no-brainer of a purchase by any means. You'll come to the same conclusion when you see the eye-watering non-sale price tag of $9,999.99. Again, you didn't misread that, though at the time of writing, it's available for $8,599.99.
If 96 cores were somehow not enough, then AMD's SMT multiplies the performance of each core to simulate the power of 192 threads at maximum performance. Sure, this desktop CPU may be unnecessary in most cases, but people who rely heavily on CPU-based rendering for a wide range of tasks may find it worthwhile to drop premium money on this device. Still, even with its admirable 24,510 Geekbench score, we find it tough to recommend what is the second-most expensive CPU on this list.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX
Don't be surprised to see the Threadripper CPUs dominate the list from this point onward. AMD's lineup is so gargantuanly powerful that it has left its closest Intel competitors in the dust, and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX is no exception. This 64-core CPU boasts 128 threads courtesy of AMD's patented SMT boost that we've mentioned. Every core has a 1MB L2 cache for a total of 64MB, while the shared L3 cache of 256MB guarantees uninhibited multi-core functionality. No wonder Geekbench gave this processor a competent 24,682 score.
Suffice it to say, high-intensity workstations will benefit quite a bit with this incredible processor, provided you can afford the asking price of $7,927. You'll also need a dedicated cooling unit to handle its 350-watt TDP, and a GPU for gaming, since this CPU lacks integrated graphics. For what it's worth, if you have the funds to afford this super-powered processor, then it shouldn't be a huge ask to spend some extra bucks for these additional units.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X
With a Geekbench score of 25,109 and a PCMag score of 4 out of 5, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X is a great option for anyone who wants to unlock seamless multitasking on their desktop. Given the astronomical prices that are listed for other Threadripper models, a $4,499 asking price for this 64-core CPU isn't the worst thing in the world.
As one would expect, the multithreading capabilities in most other Threadripper CPUs are present here, helping you enjoy the power of 128 threads to deliver an incredible level of performance for processor-intensive tasks. A total cache of 320MB and a maximum boosted frequency of 5.1 GHz — a feat achieved by ditching AM4 motherboards in the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs — goes a long way in making this one of the most efficient CPUs you can get your hands on. However, don't forget the overhead costs. You'll need registered RAM, a good CPU cooler, and a motherboard that can maximize this processor's capabilities to justify purchasing a Threadripper 7980X.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9965WX
As enticing as a 64- or 96-core processor may be, it's entirely possible that your workstation simply doesn't need that many cores. In that case, do yourself a favor and don't burn a hole in your bank account with these overkill CPUs. The 24-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9965WX is a far better solution to your processor woes, letting you enjoy excellent performance at the relatively reasonable price of $2,699.99. It helps that Geekbench gave this processor an excellent score of 25,847.
AMD's Zen 5 architecture — codenamed Shimada Peak — used in the Threadripper CPUs does a great job of unlocking peak performance without forcing you to break the bank. A memory bandwidth of 409.6GB per second is excellent and helps you execute numerous concurrent programs without having to deal with any unwanted slowdowns. While this is a great CPU for professionals, you'll need a dedicated GPU to make up for its lack of integrated graphics if you want to use your desktop to game in your downtime.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9960X
Speaking of (relatively) affordable 24-core CPUs, don't sleep on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9960X. This powerful processor is currently retailing for $1,499, making it well worth the investment ... especially once you take a gander at its specs and happen to find it on sale. Once again, SMT works its magic and lets you enjoy the power of 48 threads to bolster the processor's multitasking capabilities. It boasts a clock speed of 4.2 GHz that can go as high as 5.4 GHz in turbo mode.
The Threadripper 9960X deserves its 26,007 Geekbench score, with its PCIe 5.0 connections future-proofing this processor and helping it remain a reliable part of your desktop for years. Support for Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX), AVX2, and AVX-512 is also huge, aiding efficient execution of Single Instruction, Multiple Data (SIMD), according to users. With all these bells and whistles, it's easy to see why the Threadripper 9960X attained such a stellar score on Geekbench.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9970X
The Zen 5 microarchitecture is truly in a class of its own, helping AMD's Threadripper lineup unlock dizzying levels of performance. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9970X is no exception here, making your workstation more productive than ever. At the time of writing, you can get your hands on this processor for $2,385.07, which can be a bit on the pricier side. However, for this investment, you'll enjoy the perks of a 32-core CPU and all the power that accompanies it.
Simultaneous Multithreading helps you enjoy the power of 64 threads, enhancing the speed of CPU-intensive processes. Running Blender or Adobe Premiere Pro, among other demanding software, will take less time once these programs leverage the full power of the Threadripper 9970X. The 27,012 Geekbench score and a rating of 4 out of 5 on PCMag speak for themselves, but don't purchase this CPU if gaming is your utmost priority. The Threadripper lineup isn't suited for this task — it specializes in CPU-intensive computing tasks, making it perfect for content creators and working professionals who need the extra oomph from their processor.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9980X
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9980X more than justifies itself as an AMD flagship... and costs about as much as you'd expect from a high-end CPU. The eye-watering price point of $4,775 is nothing to scoff at, but people who want to turn their workstation into a productivity beast will love what the 9980X brings to the table. This 64-core and 128-thread processor will leave you spellbound with its features, provided you can manage its TDP and power consumption.
For its price, the Threadripper 9980X has everything you'd expect from a flagship processor. The 320MB cache, boosted frequency of 5.4 GHz, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and four DDR5 memory channels combine to make this one of the most powerful processors you can buy. A Geekbench score of 27,228 and a 4.5 rating on PCMag all highlight just how ridiculously powerful this desktop CPU is.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX
Launching in July 2025 and currently available for $11,499, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX is the most expensive CPU on this list. Whether it justifies this price point is up for debate, but the 27,272 Geekbench makes it clear that the sheer power of this CPU is nothing to scoff at. Just like the Threadripper PRO 7995WX, this CPU comes packed with 96 cores, which is downright overkill for many. However, people who want to unlock higher performance and carry out multiple tasks to their heart's content will find this setup right up their alley.
A clock speed of 2.5 GHz may seem low, but keep in mind that any CPU with multiple cores risks overheating if the clock speed is too high. You can always turbo clock the processor and max out this frequency at 5.4 GHz, but only do so if you have a reliable cooling unit that can manage these higher temperatures. Multithreading unlocks a total of 192 threads in this processor, and Error-Correcting Code memory will minimize the chances of data corruption — a godsend for workstations that handle a lot of sensitive data.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9975WX
Despite its price being less than half of the PRO 9995WX, it's surprising to see the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9975WX rank higher on Geekbench with a score of 27,846. While looking at the specs, the only area where the PRO 9975WX has a sizeable lead is the frequency at which it operates. Since this CPU has 32 cores, it can function at a higher base clock speed of 4 GHz. This singular metric may not be enough to justify a higher Geekbench score ... but consumers who don't want to spend upwards of $10,000 on a processor won't be complaining.
At its $3,924 price tag, the PRO 9975WX seems like a no-brainer for anyone who wants to unlock incredible CPU performance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. If that wasn't enough, AVX support, PCIe 5.0 connections, and a massive memory bandwidth of 409.6GB per second will make your workstation a productivity monster.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9985WX s
With an incredible Geekbench score of 31,343, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9985WX easily outshines any other processor on the market right now, making it the most powerful desktop CPU by a significant margin. The 64 cores, SMT-bolstered 128 threads, and a combined 320MB cache make this processor a dream component for people who want to unlock the next level of workspace productivity.
Of course, don't expect this desktop CPU to be cheap. $7,894 is a high asking price, but worth it for people who want to acquire the best Threadripper CPU AMD has made ... and, like every other Threadripper CPU, the 350-watt TDP mandates a separate cooling unit if you don't want to see your setup burst into flames every time you use Blender. That being said, this is a minor addition to what is an excellent CPU. If Threadripper's dominance in this list is indicative of anything, it's that AMD knocked it out of the park with its Zen 5 architecture, unlocking multitasking and efficiency the likes of which have never been seen before.