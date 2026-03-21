15 Of The Most Powerful Desktop CPUs Right Now Ranked By Their Geekbench Score

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As expensive as it may be to buy or upgrade a PC right now — what with the costs of GPUs, SSDs, and memory increasing in the wake of the AI boom — that shouldn't stop you from unlocking the best performance possible, especially if you have the funds to spare. If you're a serious gamer, a heavy-duty editor, or a multitasker who doesn't want your computer to lag for even a single second, then a good desktop CPU can go a long way in helping you unlock the performance you need.

Keep in mind that the most powerful CPUs on the market right now are multi-core processors that use a silly number of cores to ensure that your computer runs smoother than ever. Sure, a single-core CPU may be cheaper, but the trade-off is slower processing speeds and sub-par performance for people who use their PCs for anything other than casual use. This is also why multi-core Geekbench scores for processors are an order of magnitude higher than their single-core counterparts, making them a no-brainer for anyone who prioritizes high speeds and stable performance over anything else.