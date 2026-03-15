We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A computer's SSD card plays a crucial role in keeping your machine running optimally. A high-performance one means you can boot your desktop or laptop and launch your applications much faster. Additionally, an SSD card determines how quickly your machine reads information, including when you're playing a graphic-intensive massive open-world game. It is one of the critical components for a high-end gaming rig and an important aspect of any computer. The optimization of SSDs has caused a heavy shift away from standard hard drives to the point that they may literally be worth their weight in gold. It can be difficult to know which card to go with and which brand to buy from in a constantly changing and expensive market.

We've gone through the largest SSD brands available on the market and compiled them into this list, showcasing the best options for users. Some of them are better than others, based on the prices of specific products and how they perform for many users on their machines. We consulted professional reviews, spec sheets, and buyer feedback to determine how major brands perform, and which may be best avoided. We list the prices of the SSD cards in each section, but these are subject to fluctuation as the market changes regularly. Here are 10 major SSD brands ranked from worst to best.