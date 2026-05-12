Meta Can Now Read Your Instagram DMs – Here's How To Protect Yourself
As of May 8, 2026, Meta, the multinational conglomerate that owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, has ended end-to-end encryption for Instagram messages. End-to-end encryption is a security measure that ensures only people participating in a conversation can read the messages contained therein. Messages are encrypted on the sender's device, remain scrambled during transit, and are only decrypted to plain language after reaching the receiver's device.
The takeaway is twofold: Meta is now able to read any of the messages sent on its Instagram platform, and the overall security of messaging is much lower, as any messages intercepted in transit are much easier to read.
Meta says that instructions will be provided for users who want to download and keep affected chats, and that users who want to continue to communicate on its platforms via secure, encrypted means should use Whatsapp, which still supports end-to-end encryption.
The end of secure messaging on Instagram
Message encryption was always opt-in and not enabled by default on Instagram. Part of the reason Meta is abandoning it, the company says, is the low rate of adoption of the feature, according to a statement provided to PCMag.
Removing end-to-end encryption potentially opens up messaging on the platform to greater moderation by Meta. It also gives the company greater leeway in responding to requests for users' communications by law enforcement or other third parties.
That last part is particularly telling, as one of the main controversies around Meta's use of end-to-end encryption revolved around Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision in 2019 to encrypt Facebook messages by default. According to internal Meta documents revealed in a New Mexico case that accused the company of endangering children by protecting predators, "7.5 million child sexual abuse material reports" would no longer be disclosed because of the Facebook encryption decision, per CNBC's reporting.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
What you can do to protect your privacy
First, you should take advantage of Meta's offer and download any important encrypted chats or media, as future changes may potentially delete or remove your access to them. Second, you should immediately stop using Instagram messaging for sensitive information that you wouldn't want the platform or their partners to have access to, including financial information, personal ID numbers, private work or research, account recovery codes, or anything confidential.
Finally, consider moving private conversations that you wouldn't be comfortable being made public to a platform that retains end-to-end encryption, like WhatsApp or Signal (though be aware that deleting Signal messages doesn't automatically keep them private). Apple's iMessage also features default end-to-end encryption.
You may also want to take this opportunity to review your broader Instagram privacy settings. These include controls on who can message you or add your account to group chats, as well as what information is publicly available on your profile. For further layers of privacy and security, be sure you're always encrypting files before uploading them to the cloud, and use encrypted apps like FaceTime for video and phone calls.