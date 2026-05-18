Here's What Users Say Is The Best Phone For Voice To Text (And It's Not An iPhone)

According to a several Reddit users, the best phone for voice-to-text is Google's Pixel series. The consensus likely comes as no surprise to anyone who has been following the search giant's foray into smartphones, as Google has significant development resources into text-to-speech capabilities. Back in 2021, Google rolled out an "enhanced voice typing" experience for Android phones that aimed to improve the quality and accuracy of its voice-to-text module, while adding a number of quality-of-life features. These features included automatic punctuation detection and the ability to delete text by simply saying "clear."

Google optimizes the Pixel's entire stack using custom hardware, on-device AI models, software integration, and language processing, rather than just approaching text-to-speech as an afterthought keyboard feature. Google has also committed to constant, iterative speech-to-text improvements aiming to keep users satisfied. For example, Google described newer speech recognition models in 2023 as part of "almost eight-year journey that required extensive amounts of research, implementation, and optimization to provide the best quality characteristics across different use cases, noise environments, acoustic conditions, and vocabularies."

One Reddit user wrote, "get the pixel, you will not regret it," while another said, "all Pixels have great speech to text. It's the best in my experience."