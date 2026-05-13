A Michael Bay-Directed Commercial Launched One Of The '90s' Biggest Ad Campaigns

As a longtime director, Michael Bay has one of the more impressive resumes you'll find in Hollywood. From "Bad Boys" and "The Rock" to the entire "Transformers" cinematic franchise, Bay has had a hand in bringing some of the more exciting and action-packed films to the big screen. In fact, there's even an ongoing debate about how much money the damage depicted in Michael Bay movies would cost in real life, and that figure is probably well into the trillions by now.

What's less well-known, however, is that Bay had a pivotal role in launching one of the more iconic ad campaigns in history. Before making the jump to movies, Bay cut his teeth as a director of music videos and commercials. And back in 1993, Bay was the man who filmed the very first "Got Milk" TV ad. In doing so, Bay helped launch an award-winning ad campaign that lasted for over two decades.

In an interview with GQ a few years ago, Bay discussed how the iconic "Got Milk" ad came to be. Interestingly enough, Bay wasn't entirely thrilled about the project when it was first offered to him. Looking back, Bay said that filming a commercial for milk, of all things, simply wasn't that exciting. Bay, however, agreed to do the project. And impressively, Bay managed to make a commercial for milk engaging, funny, and more importantly, memorable. If you're old enough to remember the commercial airing, you'll likely recall it being a huge topic of conversation at the time.