Can A Nintendo Switch 2 Keep Up With A Steam Deck? Here's How They Compare

The Nintendo Switch 2 and Valve's Steam Deck are both excellent gaming handhelds with their own merits. Nintendo's second handheld console hybrid has been lauded for its surprisingly powerful guts, and the Steam Deck continues to receive praise for how its simplified PC gaming has become an excellent way to tackle backlogs.

As of 2026, the parts inside the Steam Deck are around five years old. It utilizes a custom processor-graphics unit combination, known as an "APU," or Accelerated Processing Unit. Exclusive to Valve's hardware, the APU is based on AMD's Zen 2 era chips, which were actively produced from Ryzen 3000 to Ryzen 7000. Since it's getting on in age, some more tech-savvy users are trying to find more ways to squeeze performance out of the Steam Deck with some nifty (and free) customizations.

By comparison, the Nintendo Switch 2 is also based on older tech, but it packs more powerful software to smooth over gaps. This is thanks to Nintendo choosing to go with Nvidia, bringing DLSS (which means Deep Learning Super Sampling), the company's upscaling suite. With a custom Nvidia Tegra T239 as its GPU, the Switch 2 can tackle far newer games by leveraging Nvidia's tech.