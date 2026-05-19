What An Ethernet Switch Is, And When You Might Actually Need One

Ethernet switches allow you to expand a network's capacity with dedicated hardware that enables wired internet connectivity across multiple devices. Users will often install a network switch to integrate more devices into their networks, without having to replace the router or remove weak Wi-Fi from the mix. Adding a switch to your network can also open you up to some clever alternative uses for Ethernet ports.

You'll find a huge variety of network switches, ranging from five-port models to large racks of networking hardware powered by industrial-grade 96-port devices. Some Ethernet switches support Power Over Ethernet (PoE), allowing them to power connected devices through the ethernet cable.

Ethernet switches are also used in ways you wouldn't expect. In video production, an Ethernet switch might be used to provide multiple connections to key parts of the pipeline. Blackmagic Design launched a dedicated production-level switch to manage video streams between devices. Further, some productions now use Network Device Interface (NDI), which can significantly reduce costs for smaller productions. NDI lowers costs by using standard Ethernet networks, rather than expensive or limited video cables like SDI or HDMI. It then feeds video as a stream to video production software to be used as a source.