5 Clever Uses For Your PC's Ethernet Port (Other Than Plugging In Your Router)

One of the most practical uses of an Ethernet cable is to transfer files between two computers. This way, you don't have to rely on the internet for file transfers, and the transfer speed remains faster and more stable. Also, it eliminates the need for a flash drive or external storage drive, saving you a few bucks.

To transfer files between the two PCs, connect them using an Ethernet cable. Now, on both PCs, open the network adapter settings, head to properties, and assign IP addresses in the same range to both PCs. For instance, you can use 192.168.1.100 as the IP address on one system and 192.168.1.101 on the other, with the subnet mask on both as 255.255.255.0. After that, enable network discovery on private and public networks, and for All networks, turn on Public folder sharing and disable Password protected sharing.

Once you have performed these steps on both computers, configure the permissions for the shared folder on the host system, and allow the other device full control so that it can both copy and edit the files. This setup allows you to quickly share large files between computers without hogging the network resources. Apart from that, if you frequently transfer files between the two systems, a dedicated Ethernet-based connection will help reduce wear on your flash drive.