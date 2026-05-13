This $700 Laptop Is Consumer Reports' Top Budget Pick

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Gadget prices are rising in 2026, all thanks to the AI-fueled memory shortage that's driving up the price of key components used in consumer electronics. Fortunately, even in challenging times like these, there are still some gadgets that sell at attractive prices and fit the bill for anyone shopping on a tight budget. The only problem is that finding such well-priced products that are worth buying is typically challenging. However, Consumer Reports has a panel of experts who review products and rate them to help you make the best purchasing decisions when you're in the market for a new gadget. The site's experts have ratings for over 180 laptops so far, and roughly 20 Chromebooks, so when they recommend a model as worth buying, you should definitely check it out.

If you're shopping for a laptop on a budget, CR recommends the Acer Aspire 16 AI laptop. This model has been put through CR's rigorous tests, and it emerged as a standout option with the highest overall score among budget laptops, earning the site's CR Recommended label. That label indicates that it has met CR's "high evaluation standards," which the site says might include testing for "performance, safety, predicted reliability, and owner satisfaction." The Acer Aspire 16 AI typically sells for $800, but it's currently discounted to $700 on Amazon, making it even more affordable for anyone looking for a top-rated budget laptop that also has CR's approval.