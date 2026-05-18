Airplane Mode Vs Do Not Disturb: Which Is Better For Your Phone Battery?

Airplane mode and Do Not Disturb mode are two common options found on modern mobile devices, which many of us often use in our everyday lives. Although Airplane mode is typically associated with air travel and suspending your phone's wireless capabilities to stop any potential interference with the aircraft communication systems, it can be used anytime and anywhere. It's even used as a trick to get a stronger signal on any phone. Although the Do Not Disturb mode has no such location-specific association, it's pretty useful and commonly used by folks to silence notifications whenever they need. For example, the Do Not Disturb mode is often used when people go to sleep or when they are in a meeting.

These are two very different use cases, and beyond these use cases, the employment of these modes also extends a phone's battery life. However, while the Do Not Disturb mode can help you save a bit of battery, Airplane mode has a significantly higher impact on a phone's battery backup. The reason for this comes down to exactly what the two modes do and how that changes the behavior of your phone's hardware when these modes are deployed.