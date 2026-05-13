Update Your Apple Watch To watchOS 26.5 If You Want A Brand New Watch Face

Unlike a traditional watch that gives you a static look, your Apple Watch allows you to change its look to fit your aesthetic. This is all thanks to watch faces, which are user interfaces that allow you to customize the look of your Apple Watch. Apple provides a variety of watch faces that are ready to use, and the company allows you to spruce up most of them depending on your needs. But in addition to that, there are other cool watch face apps that you can download on your Apple Watch to take things a notch higher. Now, on top of the various options from third-party developers and Apple's own watch faces, the American tech company has just released a new software update that you can install on your watch right now to enjoy a brand-new face.

The new watch face, called Pride Luminance, is available once you install Apple's watchOS 26.5 update. It's the latest watch face after Apple added four new faces with the introduction of watchOS 26. The Pride Luminance watch face comes in radial and vertical styles, with unmistakable Pride colors. Additionally, you can customize the watch face further with more colors. In a blog post, Apple said that the new watch face is part of the company's efforts to "celebrate LGBTQ+ communities around the world during Pride Month and beyond." To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 26.5, start by connecting it to Wi-Fi, then open the Settings app. After that, select General > Software Update and install the update.