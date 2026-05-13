Update Your Apple Watch To watchOS 26.5 If You Want A Brand New Watch Face
Unlike a traditional watch that gives you a static look, your Apple Watch allows you to change its look to fit your aesthetic. This is all thanks to watch faces, which are user interfaces that allow you to customize the look of your Apple Watch. Apple provides a variety of watch faces that are ready to use, and the company allows you to spruce up most of them depending on your needs. But in addition to that, there are other cool watch face apps that you can download on your Apple Watch to take things a notch higher. Now, on top of the various options from third-party developers and Apple's own watch faces, the American tech company has just released a new software update that you can install on your watch right now to enjoy a brand-new face.
The new watch face, called Pride Luminance, is available once you install Apple's watchOS 26.5 update. It's the latest watch face after Apple added four new faces with the introduction of watchOS 26. The Pride Luminance watch face comes in radial and vertical styles, with unmistakable Pride colors. Additionally, you can customize the watch face further with more colors. In a blog post, Apple said that the new watch face is part of the company's efforts to "celebrate LGBTQ+ communities around the world during Pride Month and beyond." To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 26.5, start by connecting it to Wi-Fi, then open the Settings app. After that, select General > Software Update and install the update.
Apple launches new Pride collection in celebration of Pride Month
As usual, Apple celebrates Pride Month in several ways. This year, the company is celebrating LGBTQ+ communities by launching a new Pride collection. A new watch face is always on the menu, and Apple didn't miss that part for this year's edition. In addition to that, the company also launched a new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop that the firm says is "woven from a rainbow of 11 colors of nylon yarns." The band is available in several sizes, including 40 mm, 42 mm, and 46 mm, which means it's compatible with a variety of Apple Watch models.
The Pride Edition Sport Loop is part of the company's collection to celebrate the season and is already available for sale on its website for $49. The watch face complements the new Pride Edition Sport Loop, and Apple has also launched a matching wallpaper on the iPhone and iPad as part of the collection. However, you'll have to update your iPhone and iPad to iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5, respectively, to get the new wallpaper.