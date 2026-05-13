3D Printing Research Just Made A Once Impossible 40-Year-Old Concept A Reality

When we think of zippers, we think of a 2D structure that allows users to fasten two parts of a garment. Pulling a slider up and down between two rows of teeth that face each other allows the zipper to close and open smoothly. Applying the same concept to a fastening device that has three sides would result in a 3D zipper that can be used to quickly close or open structures that could benefit from such a mechanism. Such a device is called a "Y-zipper," and it existed only as a concept until recently. Demonstrated and patented over 40 years ago, the original Y-zipper wasn't easy to manufacture. But present-day 3D printing technology allowed the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) researchers to bring it back to life and turn the Y-zipper concept into a product that could one day be manufactured at scale for specific scenarios.

According to MIT News, William Freeman was an electrical engineer at Polaroid in 1985 when he entered a competition from the Innovative Design Fund. The prize was $10,000 for inventions related to clothing and textiles. The judges rejected Freeman's proposal, but the engineer kept the difficult-to-manufacture prototype and patented the invention. More than 40 years later, Freeman is an MIT professor, and other MIT engineers developed a simpler method to manufacture his three-sided zipper using 3D printing technology.

Jiaji Li, the MIT CSAIL researcher and lead author on the modern Y-zipper version, and his team developed the software that allows 3D printers to create the components of the 3D zipper that can be connected precisely with the help of a 3D slider. The resulting three-sided zipper becomes an object that changes rigidity as the actuator moves.