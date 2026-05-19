How Many Solar Panels Would It Take To Equal One Nuclear Reactor?

Any kind of large-scale power source is measured by the capacity of the energy it can generate. That capacity isn't just a raw readout of power coming and going, it's what determines how much electrical stress individuals on the grid could place on it before it overloads. Part of what's so attractive about nuclear reactors is that, amongst all power source types, they have one of the highest capacity ratings. The average nuclear reactor boasts around 900 megawatts of power, though larger nuclear plants could output as much as 1,600 megawatts.

By contrast, a single solar panel typically generates around 400 to 460 watts of power, assuming optimal sunlight conditions. For reference, it takes 1 million watts to make a single megawatt, which means 400 watts is about 0.0004 megawatts. Assuming constant power generation, for solar panels to generate a comparable degree of energy to a single nuclear reactor, you would need approximately 4 million of them. However, there's an additional factor here: operating efficiency. Nuclear power has a 93% efficiency, with its output staying mostly stable. Solar panels, on the other hand, only have a 24% efficiency, which drops their overall output from 400 watts to 96 watts. In other words, you would need around 8.7 million solar panels to match the 837 megawatt output (93% of 900) of a nuclear reactor.

Again, this assumes optimal sunlight conditions, and considering how far 8.7 million solar panels would stretch, assuming you'd get that much sunlight consistently seems a bit unlikely. This is also the reason why it takes privately-purchased solar panels so long to cover their own costs.