This Is The Biggest Nuclear Power Plant In The US

The United States operates the most robust fleet of nuclear reactors in the world. With 94 reactors across 54 power plants, the U.S. generates roughly 97 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power, significantly outpacing France, China, and Russia, despite adding only three reactors since 1996. The largest of these sites is the Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Georgia, which generates roughly 4.8 GW of electricity. In May 2025, the Trump administration announced new initiatives to usher in a "nuclear renaissance," aiming to boost total capacity to 300 GW by 2050.

The plan looks to expand America's next-gen nuclear reactor technology by building ten AP1000 reactors over the next five years, largely through an $80 billion partnership with Canadian nuclear firm Westinghouse Electric. Vogtle added two Westinghouse AP1000s in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Despite making the Waynesboro plant the nation's largest, the expansion project ran seven years and $21 billion past initial projections. To spur development, the Trump administration instructed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to cut oversight, reduce staff, and fast-track permits.

Aimed at slashing red tape, the move has some experts raising safety and regulatory independence concerns. Despite these challenges, U.S. officials believe that developing nuclear energy infrastructure is essential to meet its booming energy demands, which hit record highs in 2024 . Moving forward, nuclear energy could help fill the void between American consumption and capacity as these demands continue to rise.