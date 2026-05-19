What Happened To Sony's Vaio Laptops

The high costs of Vaio laptop components forced Sony to sell the computers at premium prices. For example, the Vaio Duo 13 model was available for $2,999.99 in 2013. Other high-end Vaio laptops, such as Pro 13 and Fit 15 models, were priced at $2,599.99 and $1,999.99, respectively.

Apple's MacBooks were also pricey in 2013, with the brand's 13" Pro featuring Retina display starting at $1,499, and its 13" Air holding a base price of $1,399. Consumers could also purchase an 11" display Macbook air for $899, a strategic $100 decrease from the computer's previous price.

Despite MacBooks' costs and Vaio offering less-expensive laptops, like its 14" Fit E – starting at $549.99 –Apple was far ahead in overall computer sales. Apple's Mac PC division sold 3.8 million computers during 2013's third quarter. In comparison, Sony's Vaio PC line sold 1.5 million units in this period. Vaio also accounted for just 1.9% of worldwide PC shipments during the third quarter in 2013. Perhaps these numbers would have changed if Apple's Steve Jobs followed through on his consideration of licensing OS X to Sony in 2001. Vaio laptops are still available online today under JIP, with the least-expensive model being the FS 14.1".