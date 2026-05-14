One Of The Mac Mini's Biggest Flaws Has Finally Been Fixed

One of the top questions M4 Mac mini users have is why its power button is located on the bottom of the computer. While Apple itself justifies this design change by saying users shouldn't need to worry about turning off their Macs every time they finish a session, the company also addressed the issue with their latest macOS 26.5 update.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple published a new support document to help users turn on a Mac mini, Mac Studio, or iMac without pressing its power button. While with MacBooks, users just need to open the display, this doesn't work with the other Mac offerings. This is why the company is now adding a quick solution for "when you don't have easy access to the computer's power button," which means, when you don't want to lift up your M4 Mac mini or put your hand below the Mac Studio or iMac.

However, Apple imposes a few requirements before allowing users to seamlessly power on their Mac without pressing the power button. Besides updating to macOS Tahoe 26.5 or later, users should have a 2024 Mac mini or iMac, or a Mac Studio introduced in 2025 or later to take advantage of this functionality. If users meet these requirements, they can get access to this feature.