Your TV Antenna Might Be Set Up Wrong - Here's Why

When you cut the cord, you can maximize your access to free content by leveraging the internet, streaming services, and a traditional antenna. Taking that to the next level is the new NextGen TV standard or ATSC 3.0. With a NextGen-capable TV and an over-the-air antenna, you'll now be able to access features that used to be digital-exclusive, like HDR content, interactive features, enhanced audio, and more. In case that's not clear, it will be available via over-the-air broadcasts. But unlike the internet, which requires capable hardware, cables, and a solid connection on the other end for high-speed access, the quality of an OTA broadcast depends more on how and where you place the antenna.

Yes, you need a capable antenna first — there are a lot of great TV antennas for cord cutters — but it's totally possible to set up your system wrong, or rather, install your antenna wrong. It needs to be pointing in the right direction, for starters. Typically, you want to aim your antenna towards your local broadcast centers (more on how you can figure out where they are later). But you'll also want to reduce local area interference as much as possible. There are a few other tricks you should know; if you don't, you might have your TV antenna set up incorrectly.

Poor antenna placement won't just interfere with the signal; it might also put the device in a prime spot for interference from everything else. Physical obstructions such as walls, trees, and other buildings, as well as electronics like routers, can degrade signal quality. Poor weather and faulty cables can also degrade signal quality. That may prevent you from accessing some channels or enjoying content that should be readily available.