Why There's Simply No Need For A Desktop PC Anymore

In the early days of publicly available computers, desktops were the only devices you needed ... or could afford. These were less crucial parts of people's lives and more like status symbols. However, as the years passed and technology improved, computers became more powerful and, more importantly, smaller. Gone are the days when computers needed hard drives the size of washing machines, and one could argue that so are the days you need desktops. If I'm being blunt, the average person doesn't need a desktop since most laptops have enough horsepower to perform tasks such as web browsing, streaming videos, and word processing.

Heck, I'm currently writing this article on a Lenovo Legion Pro 7. I could have bought a cheaper laptop without sacrificing the ability to perform my job, but I wanted a compromise between price and playing the latest computer games on the go. Granted, a laptop will never be as powerful as a desktop, but the average user doesn't need that much power to begin with. Plus, they can use a laptop dock to add extra monitors and peripherals for improved productivity and ergonomics. Laptops also have another indispensable advantage in the form of portability.

These computers are designed to fold up and slip into carrying cases, so you can take your work anywhere. Got an important presentation for your job? You could create the PowerPoint on a desktop, save it to a flash drive, and take the drive to your office. But if you have a laptop, you can tweak and improve your presentation during your commute. Assuming your laptop has a beefy battery, of course. And don't forget that since laptops take up less room than desktops, you have more room to decorate your workspace.