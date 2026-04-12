Why Desktop PCs Usually Last Longer Than Laptops

Desktop PCs have always had an edge over portable laptops. This gap in performance is now smaller than ever, with portable computers like Apple's M5 MacBook Air giving users performance simply unprecedented for small devices. One area where PCs still have an advantage is longevity, as even the most robust laptops aren't future-proof.

There are many reasons why desktops last longer than laptops, and some of them are very obvious when you think about it. First and foremost, if you spend the same amount on a PC and a laptop, the PC would usually come with higher-quality parts that can last longer. A large part of a laptop's expense is tied to its portability. This portability is another reason laptops don't last as long as PCs, too. Putting your laptop on a soft surface or moving it around too often are some habits that can damage your laptop or its battery. With a PC being completely stationary, you don't have to worry about being as careful.

There's also the matter of heat dispersion. PCs have better cooling, with most laptops making some compromise to accommodate their thin builds and smaller form factors. This is especially true when compared with a PC, in which you can add multiple cooling fans. This is one reason why you should be getting a laptop cooling pad to increase its longevity.